ACWA Power Co, formerly International Company for Water and Power Projects, is a Saudi Arabia-based power and water utility Company. The company is engaged in the business of development, construction, acquisition, generation and sale of electricity and desalinated water, leasing, operation and maintenance of power generation, water desalination and steam plants, and other related business activities. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal and Water Desalination, Renewables and Others. Thermal Desalination is power and water desalination plants which use fossil fuel for the generation of electricity and production of water whereas water desalination is stand-alone reverse osmosis desalination plants. Its plants include IPPs (Independent Power Plants), IWPPs (Independent Water and Power Plants) and IWPs (Independent Water Plants). Renewables segment comprises of Photovoltaic, Concentrated Solar Power, Wind plants and Hydrogen.

Sector Multiline Utilities