Partial Divestment of shares in Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Company (RAWEC)
June 2024
Executive Summary
- RAWEC is an independent water, steam & power producer supplying essential utilities on a captive basis to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh), indirectly owned 99% by ACWA Power through its two of the subsidiaries; Arabian Company for Water and Power projects ("APP" - 80%) and Oasis Power One Conventional Energy and Water Co LLC ("Oasis Power" - 19%)
- RAWEC is one of the portfolio project companies servicing ACWA39 (the Bonds) issued by ACWA Power Management Investments One Ltd (APMI One) - a 100% directly owned subsidiary of ACWA Power
- As part of its ordinary capital recycling program, ACWA Power decided to partially divest its shareholding in RAWEC
- The introduction of a new partner at project level will add value in the future
- Transaction summary and the impact of divestment on the Bonds' debt servicing are reflected in the following slides
- ACWA Power management will be ready to answer additional questions, if any, during the upcoming bondholders' calls scheduled for June 13, 2024
Transaction Summary
Background & Pledge
❖ RAWEC is an independent water, steam & power producer supplying essential utilities on a captive basis to Petro Rabigh, a
Shareholding
Saudi Aramco facility
❖ ACWA Power through its two indirect subsidiaries; Arabian Company for Water and Power projects (APP) and Oasis Power
One Conventional Energy and Water Co LLC (Oasis Power) owns 80% and 19% respective shareholding in RAWEC (pre-
transaction)
❖ RAWEC is part of the ring-fenced structure of the ACWA39 bonds and the dividends attributable to APP's stake (80%) is
assigned to the bondholders
Divestment (the
❖ ACWA Power has decided to divest 30% of its shareholding in RAWEC held 19% through Oasis Power and 11% through APP
Transaction)
(part of the Bonds pledged portfolio)
Transaction parties &
❖ On June 3, 2024, ACWA Power has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Hassana Investment Company for the
other information
divestment of 30% shareholding in RAWEC at a sales consideration value of SAR 844 Mn (USD 225 Mn)
❖ ACWA Power expects to have a gain from this transaction which will be calculated on the closing date of the transaction.
Compliance with Bonds
❖ The Bonds' governing documents provide a cumulative threshold of USD 50 Mn (MRE bucket) in case of Mandatory
Governing Documents
Redemption Events (MRE) above which any Excess Proceeds will be utilized to redeem the Bonds
❖ Before the Transaction, the unutilized balance in the MRE bucket was USD 40 Mn
❖ As per the legal advice obtained, 5% out of 11% of the shareholding held by APP could fall within MRE hence USD 37.5 Mn has
been utilized from the balance of MRE bucket
DSCR
❖ DSCR test under the bond governing document is not required
❖ Post divestment, the DSCR for 2025 is expected to marginally reduce by 0.03x, however well above 1.35x
Concentration of
❖ RAWEC is a majority contributor (excluding NOMAC in aggregate) of cashflows in ACWA39 Bondholders portfolio so the
cashflows
divestment of 11% shareholding from the pledged portfolio will improve the overall concentration of the cashflows
Portfolio and security package post-divestment
Percent (%) 0.0
10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 100.0
HEPCO
17.5%
RABEC
40%
SWEC
32%
SEPCO
32%
JWAP
20%
80%
69%
Assets divested 1
0%
40%
NOMAC KSA
60%
100%
68%
100%
100%
Pre Post
- ACWA39 continues to be serviced by diversified cash flows from 6 projects and NOMAC
- With the divestment, concentration of cashflows from RAWEC in 2024 - 25 will reduce by 200 bps
- DSCRs marginally reduced but well above required threshold of 1.35x
Cashflows concentration - pre and post divestment
4%
18%
9%
Transaction-precircle:
Transaction-postCircle:
3%
4%
RAWEC
17%
9%
HAJR
JWAP
NOMAC
23%
25%
42%
RABEC
Outer
43%
Inner
SWEC
3%
1 SQWEC was divested in 2022. With no new contracts and operations since 2018, all assets were disposed off as scrap for USD 2.5 million (net of tax), including the barges, the RO plant and other equipment that were fully impaired and provided for in 2019. Bowarege & SQWEC no more contributes to debt servicing; no adverse impact on APMI One's ACWA39 commitments.
