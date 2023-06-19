ACWA Power and Energy China Group Corporation sign an EPC contract for Tashkent PV IPP Project in Uzbekistan

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 18 June 2023: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, announced the signing of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Energy China Group Corporation (CEEC) for a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Power Purchase Agreement of the project has been signed earlier in March 2023, between ACWA Power and (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The project will form part of Uzbekistan's ambitious targets to transition to a low-carbon economy as well as diversify its energy sources.

The EPC contract was signed by Mr. Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, and Mr. LYU Zexiang, Chairman of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd., during a high-level meeting between ACWA Power and CEEC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another milestone in their ongoing partnership. The project is set to bring clean and sustainable energy to Uzbekistan, showcasing the commitment of both organisations to advancing sustainable energy solutions.