    2082   SA15CGS10H12

ACWA POWER COMPANY

(2082)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-17
156.80 SAR   +1.03%
ACWA Power : and Energy China Group Corporation sign an EPC contract for Tashkent PV IPP Project in Uzbekistan

06/19/2023
ACWA Power and Energy China Group Corporation sign an EPC contract for Tashkent PV IPP Project in Uzbekistan
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 18 June 2023: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, announced the signing of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Energy China Group Corporation (CEEC) for a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Power Purchase Agreement of the project has been signed earlier in March 2023, between ACWA Power and (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The project will form part of Uzbekistan's ambitious targets to transition to a low-carbon economy as well as diversify its energy sources.

The EPC contract was signed by Mr. Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, and Mr. LYU Zexiang, Chairman of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd., during a high-level meeting between ACWA Power and CEEC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another milestone in their ongoing partnership. The project is set to bring clean and sustainable energy to Uzbekistan, showcasing the commitment of both organisations to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

ACWA Power Company published this content on 18 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 188 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2023 1 585 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2023 21 402 M 5 707 M 5 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 72,3x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 115 B 30 567 M 30 567 M
EV / Sales 2023 18,9x
EV / Sales 2024 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 538
Free-Float 18,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 156,80 SAR
Average target price 122,83 SAR
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Pierro Arcelli Chief Executive Officer
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib Manager-Corporate Finance
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Bart Boesmans Chief Technology Officer
Julio Torre Guiterrez Chief Operations & Maintenance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACWA POWER COMPANY3.16%30 567
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%95 499
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 437
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.22%49 490
UNIPER SE104.33%48 117
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.10%46 632
