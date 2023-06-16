16 June 2023 | 11:29 Europe/Amsterdam

ACWA Power and Huawei to Spur Innovation in Local Renewable Energy and Storage Development

Summary MOU agreement to enable joint development of innovative technologies and solutions to significantly enhance renewable energy efficiency and optimize implementation costs

Partnership to also foster technology transfer and support socio-economic growth in Saudi Arabia by investing in renewable energy initiatives.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - June 16 2023 - ACWA Power, a developer, investor and operator of power generation, water desalination, and green hydrogen plants, has announced a significant milestone in its pursuit of renewable energy excellence. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Digital Power, a leading global provider of digital power products and solutions, to establish a joint-innovation program, to drive the growth of local industries and expedite decarbonization targets of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The joint initiative between ACWA Power and Huawei Digital Power will focus on developing cutting-edge technology that optimize the efficiency and reduce costs associated with renewable energy projects. By leveraging local expertise and resources, the partnership aims to drive advancements in renewable energy production and energy storage projects, enabling a sustainable and economically prosperous future.

" Collaboration is a key pillar of our approach to renewable energy development in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030. This partnership with Huawei not only supports our ambitious renewable energy goals but also contributes to the development of a thriving research and innovation ecosystem locally. By joining forces with one of the world's top digital power companies, we ensure that our projects are optimized to meet the Kingdom's renewable energy needs, providing affordable and sustainable power solutions for our communities. Thomas Altmann, EVP of Innovation & New Technology at ACWA Power "

The research and development program will yield groundbreaking solutions to enhance renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will focus on the design of photovoltaic (PV) strings, maximizing solar module capacity while reducing the number of strings required for each project. This innovation will significantly lower the balance of system (BOS) costs, reducing installation and maintenance costs. Additionally, the partnership will explore the implementation of microgrid simulations to optimize performance based on specific energy needs. The development of advanced controllers will improve energy management, load balancing, and grid stability, enabling microgrids to seamlessly adapt to changing conditions. These advancements will increase renewable energy utilization, promoting a reduced reliance on fossil fuels. ACWA Power will be able to implement these controllers in any project that integrates and hybridizes power generation, energy storage, and loads.

" As renewable energy deployment scales up significantly in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region, ACWA Power is taking a step further by enhancing project outputs and addressing cost considerations. We are honored to work with ACWA Power and contribute to the low-carbon vision and strategy of the Kingdom, leveraging our expertise in providing combined digital technology and power generation solutions. Yao Jiang, President of Huawei ME&CA Digital Power Business Department "