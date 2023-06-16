Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. ACWA POWER Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2082   SA15CGS10H12

ACWA POWER COMPANY

(2082)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
155.20 SAR   -1.15%
05:36aAcwa Power : and Huawei to Spur Innovation in Local Renewable Energy and Storage Development
PU
06/13Acwa Power : Signs Roadmap Agreement for 1GW Wind Energy and Battery Storage Project in Kazakhstan
PU
05/30Acwa Power : His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today inaugurated the Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACWA Power : and Huawei to Spur Innovation in Local Renewable Energy and Storage Development

06/16/2023 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16
June
2023
|
11:29
Europe/Amsterdam
ACWA Power and Huawei to Spur Innovation in Local Renewable Energy and Storage Development
MoU Signing Ceremony 2
MoU Huawei Signing Ceremony
Summary
  • MOU agreement to enable joint development of innovative technologies and solutions to significantly enhance renewable energy efficiency and optimize implementation costs
  • Partnership to also foster technology transfer and support socio-economic growth in Saudi Arabia by investing in renewable energy initiatives.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - June 16 2023 - ACWA Power, a developer, investor and operator of power generation, water desalination, and green hydrogen plants, has announced a significant milestone in its pursuit of renewable energy excellence. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Digital Power, a leading global provider of digital power products and solutions, to establish a joint-innovation program, to drive the growth of local industries and expedite decarbonization targets of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The joint initiative between ACWA Power and Huawei Digital Power will focus on developing cutting-edge technology that optimize the efficiency and reduce costs associated with renewable energy projects. By leveraging local expertise and resources, the partnership aims to drive advancements in renewable energy production and energy storage projects, enabling a sustainable and economically prosperous future.

"

Collaboration is a key pillar of our approach to renewable energy development in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030. This partnership with Huawei not only supports our ambitious renewable energy goals but also contributes to the development of a thriving research and innovation ecosystem locally. By joining forces with one of the world's top digital power companies, we ensure that our projects are optimized to meet the Kingdom's renewable energy needs, providing affordable and sustainable power solutions for our communities.

Thomas Altmann, EVP of Innovation & New Technology at ACWA Power
"

The research and development program will yield groundbreaking solutions to enhance renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will focus on the design of photovoltaic (PV) strings, maximizing solar module capacity while reducing the number of strings required for each project. This innovation will significantly lower the balance of system (BOS) costs, reducing installation and maintenance costs.

Additionally, the partnership will explore the implementation of microgrid simulations to optimize performance based on specific energy needs. The development of advanced controllers will improve energy management, load balancing, and grid stability, enabling microgrids to seamlessly adapt to changing conditions. These advancements will increase renewable energy utilization, promoting a reduced reliance on fossil fuels. ACWA Power will be able to implement these controllers in any project that integrates and hybridizes power generation, energy storage, and loads.

"

As renewable energy deployment scales up significantly in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region, ACWA Power is taking a step further by enhancing project outputs and addressing cost considerations. We are honored to work with ACWA Power and contribute to the low-carbon vision and strategy of the Kingdom, leveraging our expertise in providing combined digital technology and power generation solutions.

Yao Jiang, President of Huawei ME&CA Digital Power Business Department
"

Huawei Digital Power is currently collaborating with ACWA Power and Chinese engineering firm SEPCOIII on the development of a 1,300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) for The Red Sea Project's energy storage facility. This project exemplifies the ongoing collaboration between ACWA Power and Chinese entities, which have played a pivotal role in supporting ACWA Power's growth over the years.

Since 2009, Chinese firms have been integral partners in ACWA Power's business development, strategic procurement, investments, financing, insurance, and project execution. To date, Chinese entities have contributed over USD$10 billion in equity and financing, as well as over USD$26 billion in EPC value and USD$5.3 billion worth of solar equipment across 47 landmark renewable and seawater desalination projects worldwide.

The partnership between ACWA Power and Huawei Digital Power represents a significant milestone in the advancement of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia. Through joint innovation and collaboration, the two entities are set to make substantial contributions to local economic growth, technology transfer, and the optimization of renewable energy projects, further solidifying their commitment to a sustainable future.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ACWA Power Company published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACWA POWER COMPANY
05:36aAcwa Power : and Huawei to Spur Innovation in Local Renewable Energy and Storage Developme..
PU
06/13Acwa Power : Signs Roadmap Agreement for 1GW Wind Energy and Battery Storage Project in Ka..
PU
05/30Acwa Power : His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and P..
PU
05/25Acwa Power : and Nanostone Form a Strategic Research Partnership to Develop the Next Gener..
PU
05/22ACWA POWER Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/21Saudi ACWA Power to deliver $4.1bn of green hydrogen and wind projects in Uzbekistan
AQ
05/21Acwa Power : PIF's Wholly-owned Company Badeel and ACWA Power Invest SAR12.2 Billion into ..
PU
05/19Acwa Power : Expands Sustainable Energy Portfolio in Uzbekistan with Milestone Wind and Gr..
PU
05/10Transcript : ACWA POWER Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Acwa Power : Q1 2023 Earnings Call for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 188 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2023 1 585 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2023 21 402 M 5 707 M 5 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 71,6x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 113 B 30 255 M 30 255 M
EV / Sales 2023 18,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 538
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ACWA POWER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ACWA POWER Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACWA POWER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 155,20 SAR
Average target price 122,83 SAR
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Pierro Arcelli Chief Executive Officer
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib Manager-Corporate Finance
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Bart Boesmans Chief Technology Officer
Julio Torre Guiterrez Chief Operations & Maintenance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACWA POWER COMPANY2.11%30 255
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.87%96 723
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 437
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.72%48 555
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.85%46 754
UNIPER SE95.75%46 097
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer