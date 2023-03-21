Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. ACWA POWER Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2082   SA15CGS10H12

ACWA POWER COMPANY

(2082)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
135.60 SAR   +0.15%
03:21aAcwa Power : expands C-suite to drive next phase of ambitious growth
PU
03/09Acwa Power : and the Higher Institute for Water and Power Technologies launch the Renewable Energy and Occupational Safety Program
PU
03/06Acwa Power : Financial Results Conference Call for the year ended December 31 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACWA Power : expands C-suite to drive next phase of ambitious growth

03/21/2023 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
21
March
2023
|
08:11
Europe/Amsterdam
ACWA Power expands C-suite to drive next phase of ambitious growth
Untitled-25
Summary
  • Marco Arcelli, joins as CEO to steer regional and global expansion
  • Raad Al Saady, joins as Vice Chairman and Managing Director
  • Paddy Padmanathan continues to serve on the Board of ACWA Power

Riyadh, KSA: March 20, 2023: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, today announced the appointment of Marco Arcelli as Chief Executive Officer. Raad Al Saady also recently joined the organisation's senior leadership team in February 2023, in a newly created position as Managing Director in addition to the role of Vice Chairman. The changes are a part of the company's strategy to be well equipped to achieve its ambitious growth goals across the markets it operates.

Marco Arcelli, a seasoned C-level executive with over 25 years of international experience in energy and infrastructure, brings a wealth of expertise in growth of multinational companies and digital innovation. In his previous positions, he played a crucial role in the strategic positioning and growth of Enel Trade, Enel's North American operations, and EP New Energy as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Arcelli's role as CEO of ACWA Power will involve providing strategic and operational leadership, overseeing global expansion efforts, and leveraging his expertise in digital innovation to optimise operations and drive growth

Paddy Padmanathan, Arcelli's predecessor, who steered the company's strategic growth and expansion as President and CEO for over a decade and a half, steps out of his current role, however, he will remain active as a member of ACWA Power's board.

Raad Al-Saady, who has recently joined as Vice Chairman and Managing Director will focus on directing business growth and development, providing guidance on organisational strategy and human capital, managing stakeholder relationships, and driving various strategic initiatives.

A strategic management veteran, Raad has over 20 years of experience in the financial services and automotives industry. He has held several key leadership roles across Abdul Lateef Jameel's business sectors including Vice President of Mobility.

"

Following a successful 2022, ACWA Power is well positioned to drive business expansion, both regionally and globally. As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our management structure with top-tier talent from diverse backgrounds. We are proud to welcome Raad Al-Saady and Marco Arcelli, distinguished leaders with exceptional experience, to our 4000-strong family. Their contributions will enable us to further strengthen our stakeholder relationships and lead the way in our home market of Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are immensely grateful to Paddy Padmanathan for his tremendous contributions to the company since its inception, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his insights and expertise as he continues as a board member.

Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman
"

"We are ready to lead the way in creating a cleaner, greener future, and are excited to take on this next phase of growth with unwavering confidence". he concluded.

ACWA Power, publicly listed on Tadawul since 2021 is currently in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia., The company's portfolio comprises 69 assets, with an investment value of USD 72.6 billion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ACWA Power Company published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACWA POWER COMPANY
03:21aAcwa Power : expands C-suite to drive next phase of ambitious growth
PU
03/09Acwa Power : and the Higher Institute for Water and Power Technologies launch the Renewabl..
PU
03/06Acwa Power : Financial Results Conference Call for the year ended December 31 2022
PU
03/04Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build two solar plants in Uzbekistan
RE
03/02Acwa Power : FY2022 Financial Results
PU
03/02Acwa Power : reports solid growth of Net Profit in 2022
PU
03/02Acwa Power : inks major renewable development deal with Kazakhstan government for 1GW wind..
PU
03/02Transcript : ACWA POWER Company, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Acwa Power : Earnings Call Presentation for the Fiscal year ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/02Saudi companies to invest $51 billion under government-backed plan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 184 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
Net income 2023 1 792 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2023 18 563 M 4 944 M 4 944 M
P/E ratio 2023 55,3x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 99 137 M 26 403 M 26 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,0x
EV / Sales 2024 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 538
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ACWA POWER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ACWA POWER Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACWA POWER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 135,60 SAR
Average target price 117,17 SAR
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paddy Padmanathan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib Manager-Corporate Finance
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Bart Boesmans Chief Technology Officer
Julio Torre Guiterrez Chief Operations & Maintenance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACWA POWER COMPANY-10.79%26 403
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.54%99 177
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.46%49 236
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.67%47 548
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.55%46 414
ENGIE1.33%35 179