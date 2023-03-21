ACWA Power expands C-suite to drive next phase of ambitious growth

Untitled-25

Riyadh, KSA: March 20, 2023: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, today announced the appointment of Marco Arcelli as Chief Executive Officer. Raad Al Saady also recently joined the organisation's senior leadership team in February 2023, in a newly created position as Managing Director in addition to the role of Vice Chairman. The changes are a part of the company's strategy to be well equipped to achieve its ambitious growth goals across the markets it operates.

Marco Arcelli, a seasoned C-level executive with over 25 years of international experience in energy and infrastructure, brings a wealth of expertise in growth of multinational companies and digital innovation. In his previous positions, he played a crucial role in the strategic positioning and growth of Enel Trade, Enel's North American operations, and EP New Energy as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Arcelli's role as CEO of ACWA Power will involve providing strategic and operational leadership, overseeing global expansion efforts, and leveraging his expertise in digital innovation to optimise operations and drive growth

Paddy Padmanathan, Arcelli's predecessor, who steered the company's strategic growth and expansion as President and CEO for over a decade and a half, steps out of his current role, however, he will remain active as a member of ACWA Power's board.

Raad Al-Saady, who has recently joined as Vice Chairman and Managing Director will focus on directing business growth and development, providing guidance on organisational strategy and human capital, managing stakeholder relationships, and driving various strategic initiatives.

A strategic management veteran, Raad has over 20 years of experience in the financial services and automotives industry. He has held several key leadership roles across Abdul Lateef Jameel's business sectors including Vice President of Mobility.