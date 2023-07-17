ACWA Power granted land for 10 GW wind project in Egypt

Wind farm is expected to be one of the largest in the region

Agreement is the next step the project's development following an MoU between ACWA Power, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), and NREA in November 2022

ACWA Power and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allocate land outside Sohag, Egypt for a 10 GW wind project

Cairo, Egypt; 17th July 2023: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for a 10 GW wind project in Egypt.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers in the new city of El Alamein, between Dr. Mohamed El Khayat, Chairman of NREA, and Eng. Hassan Amin, Country Director - Egypt, ACWA Power. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the H.E. Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker, the Egyptian Minister of Electricity; Mr. Mazyad bin Muhammad Al-Huwaishan, Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Alexandria, Eng. Sabah Mashaly, Chairman of EETC; and Marco Arcelli, CEO, ACWA Power. This MoU marks the next step in the development of this large-scale renewable energy facility.