ACWA Power : increases its water capacity to 7.6 mil m3/day after winning Dubai's Hassyan Seawater IWP Bid
Today at 01:24 pm
17
August
2023
18:37
ACWA Power increases its water capacity to 7.6 mil m3/day after winning Dubai's Hassyan Seawater IWP Bid
Hassyan IWP breaks a world record for lowest water levelised tariff (USD 0.365)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 17 August 2023: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). This project will increase ACWA Power's overall water capacity to 7.6 million m3/day.
The win was secured after ACWA Power submitted the lowest water levelised tariff of USD$0.365 per cubic metre (m3) in May 2023, setting a world-record for DEWA's first Independent Water Producer (IWP) model project.
ACWA Power has now been selected as the preferred bidder to construct and operate the 818,280 million m3/day plant, which is one of the world's largest plants.
The plant is an integral part of DEWA's strategy to scale up Dubai's water desalination capacity and to produce 100 percent desalinated water from a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030. When complete in 2026, the Hassyan IWP will increase water desalination in Dubai from 2,227,540 million m3/day to3,409,500 million m3/day.
"
We are delighted to set the world record once again for the lowest water levelised tariff rate - in fact, this is the first IWP project in history to break the $USD0.4/m3 barrier for a SWRO plant of this scale. This has been made possible by the combination of innovation and our spirit to continuously improve the efficiency of our projects.
Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power
"
"We are honoured to have been entrusted this project by our longstanding partner DEWA, and we are committed to contributing towards the Emirate of Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 to supply clean, affordable and responsible water to its communities," added Arcelli.
ACWA Power was recently recognised by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) as the world's largest water project developer outside of China. ACWA Power now manages its water portfolio across four countries, with an overall market presence in over 12 countries.
ACWA Power Company published this content on 17 August 2023
ACWA Power Co, formerly International Company for Water and Power Projects, is a Saudi Arabia-based power and water utility Company. The company is engaged in the business of development, construction, acquisition, generation and sale of electricity and desalinated water, leasing, operation and maintenance of power generation, water desalination and steam plants, and other related business activities. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal and Water Desalination, Renewables and Others. Thermal Desalination is power and water desalination plants which use fossil fuel for the generation of electricity and production of water whereas water desalination is stand-alone reverse osmosis desalination plants. Its plants include IPPs (Independent Power Plants), IWPPs (Independent Water and Power Plants) and IWPs (Independent Water Plants). Renewables segment comprises of Photovoltaic, Concentrated Solar Power, Wind plants and Hydrogen.