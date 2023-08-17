ACWA Power increases its water capacity to 7.6 mil m3/day after winning Dubai's Hassyan Seawater IWP Bid

Hassyan IWP breaks a world record for lowest water levelised tariff (USD 0.365)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 17 August 2023: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). This project will increase ACWA Power's overall water capacity to 7.6 million m3/day.

The win was secured after ACWA Power submitted the lowest water levelised tariff of USD$0.365 per cubic metre (m3) in May 2023, setting a world-record for DEWA's first Independent Water Producer (IWP) model project.

ACWA Power has now been selected as the preferred bidder to construct and operate the 818,280 million m3/day plant, which is one of the world's largest plants.

The plant is an integral part of DEWA's strategy to scale up Dubai's water desalination capacity and to produce 100 percent desalinated water from a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030. When complete in 2026, the Hassyan IWP will increase water desalination in Dubai from 2,227,540 million m3/day to3,409,500 million m3/day.