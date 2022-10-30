ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MOU with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

- Potential funding per the MOU earmarked for sustainable infrastructure projects in Central Asia, Southern Caucasus and North Africa

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 29, 2022: ACWA Power Company, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to finance sustainable infrastructure projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the side lines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The MOU was signed by Paddy Padmanathan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power and Nandita Parshad, Managing Director- Sustainable Infrastructure Group, EBRD. The document envisages the continued cooperation of both organisations over the next five years, and will focus on project development in renewable energy, green hydrogen, green desalination across countries.

The countries of focus include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Egypt, with the ultimate objective of jointly supporting sustainable energy transition and enabling power and water access in line with local and global environmental objectives.

ACWA Power has worked with EBRD since 2011 with the institution financing multiple projects of ACWA Power in the Central Asian, Middle Eastern and North African markets.