ACWA Power set to explore bringing on Oman Investment Authority as co-investor for 1.1GW Suez Wind Energy project

When complete, it will mitigate the impact of 2.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year and provide electricity to over a million households

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; November 8, 2022: In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia; His Excellency Salim Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman; and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of the Arab Republic of Egypt; ACWA Power Company signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to explore bringing the sovereign wealth fund on as an investor for the 1.1GW Suez Wind Energy project in Egypt. The MoU was signed at COP27, the annual conference on climate change backed by the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being held at Sharm El Sheikh.

The MoU was signed by Mulham Al Jarf, Acting Deputy President for Investment, OIA, and Paddy Padmanathan, Vice-Chairman and CEO, ACWA Power, in the presence of Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, and other senior executives.

According to the terms of the MoU, OIA will assess the possibility of owning up to 10% of the project, which is valued at US$1.5billion in totality. Hassan Allam Holdings, an Egyptian engineering, construction and infrastructure company, has a 25% stake in the project, with ACWA Power holding the remaining equity. When completed in 2026, the project will be the largest single contracted wind farm in the Middle East region.