Ad Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate P L C : Disclosure (IDMC) 2022 04 18

Referring to the announcement of dividends distribution for the year 2021 published on 18/4/2022, it was decided to distribute dividends starting from Wednesday 20/4/2022 at the company's headquarters located in Jabal Amman - Third Circle - opposite Hyatt Amman Hotel

- Building No. (11) From ten in the morning until two o'clock in the afternoon , for holders of shares Ad dulayl registered in the company on March 21, 2022.

As for the shareholders who wish to receive their profits via bank transfer, it will be after the date of 10/5/2022.