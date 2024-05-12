AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
PM 02:32:17 2024-05-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 12-05-2024 02:32:17 PM
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: changing company objectives
With reference to the previous disclosure of the
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ
ﺕﺮﻗﺍ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﻢﺘﻓ 2024/4/25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
extraordinary general assembly meeting on 25/4/2024,
(ﻖﻓﺮﻣ) ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺎﺑ
the objectives of the company that were approved at the
meeting were added (attached)
12-05-2024
12-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous
Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company PSC published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 11:59:08 UTC.