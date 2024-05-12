AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

Date: 2024-05-12 02:32:17 PM

Date: 12-05-2024 02:32:17 PM

Subject: changing company objectives

Subject: changing company objectives

With reference to the previous disclosure of the

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ

ﺕﺮﻗﺍ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﻢﺘﻓ 2024/4/25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

extraordinary general assembly meeting on 25/4/2024,

(ﻖﻓﺮﻣ) ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺎﺑ

the objectives of the company that were approved at the

meeting were added (attached)

