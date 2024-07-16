AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

PM 03:16:33 2024-07-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 15-07-2024 03:16:33 PM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of the Secretary of the Board of

Direc

Ms. Ruba Jamil Al Mshasha has been appointed as

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻊﺸﻌﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﺑﺭ ﺔﺴﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ

Secretary of the Board of Directors

15-07-2024

15-07-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous

Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company PSC published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 05:21:00 UTC.