AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
PM 03:16:33 2024-07-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 15-07-2024 03:16:33 PM
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of the Secretary of the Board of
Direc
Ms. Ruba Jamil Al Mshasha has been appointed as
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﻊﺸﻌﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﺑﺭ ﺔﺴﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻢﺗ
Secretary of the Board of Directors
15-07-2024
15-07-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous
Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
