  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company P.L.C
  News
  Summary
    IDMC   JO4110611012

AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

(IDMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
0.6400 JOD   -1.54%
05:00aAd Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate P L C : G.a (idmc) 2023 04 12
PU
04/04Ad Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate P L C : Disclosure (IDMC) 2023 04 04
PU
03/19Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Ad Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate P L C : G.A (IDMC) 2023 04 12

04/12/2023 | 05:00am EDT
AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

AM 11:40:15 2023-04-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 12-04-2023 11:40:15 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

& REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C cordially invites you to

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-05-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 14-05-2023 at

us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jA63vsoiS2CRh

us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jA63vsoiS2CRh

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ U

U to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 23-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %3

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Page 1 of 2

AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company PSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,15 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
Net income 2022 1,27 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net Debt 2022 1,72 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,05x
EV / Sales 2022 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Company P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emad Mustafa Al-Shaqaq General Manager & Non-Independent Director
Amer Mufid Salem Al-Qaws Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Qasem Mohammad Al-Reqaibat Chairman
Rami Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al-Qaddoumi Investment Director
George Jack George Khayyat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C3.23%20
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.28%40 717
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.15%34 474
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.46%29 140
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.86%26 521
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
