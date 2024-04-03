Ad Dulayl Industrial Park and Real Estate Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in the real estate development sector. The Company is involved in the construction, ownership and management of industrial cities and zones, various types of factories for rent, industrial and service sectors, and free zones. In addition, the Company invests in, manages and establishes housing, touristic and other projects, industrial, commercial and financial shops and complexes for the purpose of rent and sale. The Company's sister and subsidiary companies include: Regional Clothing Support Manufacturing Company, which manufactures clothes and clothing accessories, and Al Jidar Company for Modern Prefabricated Buildings, which manufactures and markets readymade walls.