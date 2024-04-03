AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK & REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C
PM 02:46:09 2024-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 02-04-2024 02:46:09 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of AD-DULAYL INDUSTRIAL PARK
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻠﻀﻟﺍ ﻊﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
& REAL ESTATE COMPANY P.L.C cordially invites you to
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly
/ ZOOM ﻲﻓ 14:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Meeting which will be held at 14:00 on 25-04-2024 at
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
ZOOM / ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
to the invitation)
Amendment to the company's objectives
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻫﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍﻭ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻐﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﺠﺴﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous
Amer Mofeed Salem AlQous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
