AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
23.11.2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
