  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ad pepper media International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-11-23 am EST
1.950 EUR    0.00%
02:42aAfr : ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/19Ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results
EQ
08/25Ad pepper media International N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/23/2022 | 02:42am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.11.2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494187  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
