ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2023
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
