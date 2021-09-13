Log in
Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

09/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 13 September 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 6 September 2021 and 10 September 2021, a total of 10,881 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 6 September 2021 to 10 September 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

06.09.2021

2,148

6.0931

13,088.00

07.09.2021

2,144

6.1093

13,098.40

08.09.2021

2,192

6.1219

13,419.20

09.09.2021

2,180

6.0000

13,080.00

10.09.2021

2,217

6.0690

13,455.02

Total

10,881

6.0785

66,140.62

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 10 September 2021 amounts to 18,692.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
