    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

11/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 12th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 22 November 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 15 November 2021 and 19 November 2021, a total of 16,634 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 15 November 2021 to 19 November 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

15.11.2021

3,310

4.9921

16,523.80

16.11.2021

3,318

4.9905

16,558.50

17.11.2021

3,256

4.9800

16,214.88

18.11.2021

3,438

4.9714

17,091.70

19.11.2021

3,312

4.9156

16,280.32

Total

16,634

4.9699

82.669.20

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 19 November 2021 amounts to 126,630.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
