    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

12/20/2021 | 10:40am EST
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 16th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 20 December 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 13 December 2021 and 17 December 2021, a total of 32,488 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 13 December 2021 to 17 December 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

13.12.2021

6,627

5.1632

34,216.56

14.12.2021

5,763

5.1000

29,391.30

15.12.2021

6,669

5.1560

34,385.28

16.12.2021

6,535

5.1646

33,750.60

17.12.2021

6,894

5.5116

37,996.80

Total

32,488

5.2247

169,740.54

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 17 December 2021 amounts to 208,508.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28,4 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2021 2,92 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
Net cash 2021 28,6 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 46,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Körner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.15.85%132
WPP PLC36.38%16 676
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA39.50%15 989
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.09%15 523
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.08%14 455
CYBERAGENT, INC.8.30%8 566