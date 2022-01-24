Log in
Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 21st Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 24 January 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 17 January and 21 January 2022, a total of 35,408 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 17 January 2022 to 21 January 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

17.01.2022

6,675

5.1102

34,110.82

18.01.2022

7,113

5.2236

37,155.68

19.01.2022

6,427

5.3151

34,160.02

20.01.2022

7,481

5.3791

40,240.78

21.01.2022

7,712

5.3613

41,346.56

Total

35,408

5.2817

187,013.86

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 21 January 2022 amounts to 366,839.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2021 1,43 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net cash 2021 26,5 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 129 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float -
Chart AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ad pepper media International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,36 €
Average target price 7,20 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Körner Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.-9.76%129
WPP PLC6.34%18 473
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.20%17 109
OMNICOM GROUP INC.3.18%16 069
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-5.61%13 919
CYBERAGENT, INC.-7.31%7 881