Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 25th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 21 February 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 14 February and 18 February 2022, a total of 22,805 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 14.02.2022 5,679 4.8023 27,272.15 15.02.2022 4,938 4.8563 23,980.44 16.02.2022 4,371 4.8734 21,301.84 17.02.2022 4,181 4.8636 20,334.67 18.02.2022 3,636 4.8407 17,600.80 Total 22,805 4.8450 110,489.90

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 18 February 2022 amounts to 498,268.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations ( https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks ).

