    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad Pepper Media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

02/22/2022 | 03:40am EST
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 25th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 21 February 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 14 February and 18 February 2022, a total of 22,805 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

14.02.2022

5,679

4.8023

27,272.15

15.02.2022

4,938

4.8563

23,980.44

16.02.2022

4,371

4.8734

21,301.84

17.02.2022

4,181

4.8636

20,334.67

18.02.2022

3,636

4.8407

17,600.80

Total

22,805

4.8450

110,489.90

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 18 February 2022 amounts to 498,268.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27,6 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2021 1,49 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net cash 2021 26,6 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,4 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float -
Chart AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ad pepper media International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,68 €
Average target price 7,20 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Körner Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.-21.21%112
WPP PLC5.54%18 303
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.26%17 976
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.81%17 580
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-3.58%14 219
CYBERAGENT, INC.-20.90%6 647