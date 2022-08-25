Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30 2022-08-25 am EDT
2.365 EUR   +0.64%
07:18aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : Unaudited condensed interim financial statements as at 30 june 2022
PU
06:38aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : Quarterly report Q2 2022
PU
07/19PRESS RELEASE : ad pepper media International N.V. discloses 2022 EGM results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad Pepper Media International N : UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

08/25/2022 | 07:18am EDT
SECOND QUARTER

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

20 «22

ad pepper Group - second quarter report

Group key figures at a glance

SELECTED GROUP KEY FIGURES

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Change

H1 2022

H1 2021

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Gross sales

23,191

25,931

-10.6

46,406

54,039

-14.1

Revenue

5,882

6,516

-9.7

11,753

13,400

-12.3

Gross profit

5,637

6,334

-11.0

11,246

12,972

-13.3

EBIT (Operating profit)

-472

743

-163.5

-700

1,752

-139.9

EBITDA

-186

1,036

-118.0

-153

2,342

-106.5

Net income/(loss) for period

-414

512

-180.9

1,030

1,358

-175.9

Earnings per share in EUR (basic)

-0.04

0.01

-500

-0.07

0.05

-240

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Liquid funds*

21,049

25,002

-15.8

Equity

17,609

20,341

-13.4

Total assets

39,427

42,692

-7.6

No. of employees

260

242

7.4

*Including listed debt securities.

2

3

ad pepper Group - second quarter report

Contents

CONTENTS

The ad pepper share

6

Interim Management Report

8

The structure of the ad pepper Group

8

General information about this management report

13

Macroeconomic framework

14

Earnings, financial and net asset position

16

Research and development activities

18

Employees

18

Risk and opportunity report

19

Outlook

19

Responsibility statement

19

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

20

Consolidated income statement

20

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

22

Consolidated statement of financial position

24

Consolidated statement of cash flows

28

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

32

Selected explanatory notes

36

Additional Information

50

Financial Calendar

50

Investor Contact

50

Imprint

51

4

5

ad pepper Group - second quarter report

Share

THE AD PEPPER SHARE

Key data on the ad pepper share

Security Identification Number (WKN)

ISIN

Type of share

Stock market segment (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

Initial public offering

Designated Sponsor

Capital stock (EUR)

No. of shares

Sector

940883

NL0000238145

Ordinary bearer shares

Prime Standard

9 October 2000

Pareto Securities

1,075,000

21,500,000

Advertising

Share price performance over the past twelve months (Xetra)

6.50

6.00

5.50

5.00

4.50

4.00

3.50

3.00

2.50

J A S O N D J F M A M J

Key share figures

H1

H1

2022

2021

XETRA closing price at end of period (EUR)

2.55

5.96

Highest price (EUR)

5.20

6.82

Lowest price (EUR)

2.55

4.92

Market capitalisation at end of period (EUR)

54.8m

128.1m

Average no. of shares

traded (XETRA) per day

10,888

14,309

Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)

-0.07

0.05

Net cash per share* (EUR)

0.99

1.16

*(liquid funds - long-term debt) / number of shares outstanding

Shareholder structure as at

Number of shares

Shareholding

30/6/2022

in percent

EMA B.V.

9,486,402

44.12

Treasury stock

1,242,128

5.78

Euro Serve Media GmbH

556,163

2.59

Subtotal

11,284,693

52.49

Free float

10,215,307

47.51

Total

21,500,000

100.0

6

7

ad pepper Group - second quarter report

Interim Management Report

THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of the leading international performance marketing groups. It was founded in 1999 and is thus one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With eleven offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands the ad pepper Group globally develops performance marketing solutions for its customers.

The Company operates within the dynamic environment of digital commerce, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.

The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunication & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group aims for long-term client relationships: for some of its clients, the Company has been working for more than ten years.

As part of our long-term value creation strategy, we are focusing on organic growth in the existing business segments, while evaluating opportunities for inorganic growth through value-accretive acquisitions. Today, the Group divides its business into three reporting segments that work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently on the market: ad pepper (performance marketing company), ad agents (digital marketing agency), and Webgains (affiliate network). Within the framework of the overall governance of the Group, the holding company (admin) takes responsibility for know-how transfer between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity. Part of our overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. The common umbrella across the three business segments is that we offer our clients performance -based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions). The most common

models in performance-based marketing are: CPM (cost-per-mile), CPC (cost- per-click), CPL (cost-per-lead) and CPA (cost-per-acquisition).

The ad pepper Group also offers a broad range of services such as consulting and the development of strategies for the use of digital technology, the con- ception, implementation and execution of digital marketing and communication measures as well as consulting on digital media strategies and digital media technologies and tools. It can therefore not be ignored that due to the growing importance of digital processes for businesses, the sheer volume of budgets allocated to these, the rising amount of data and the ever-growing importance of analysing it (preferably in real time), a successful company in the field of digital marketing has to develop competencies that go beyond the effective allocation of digital media spend across multiple channels and managing the respective campaigns. It is therefore not surprising that - in some areas of our business - the ad pepper Group is competing more and more with well-known strategy and IT consultancies.

Digital performance

marketing

Performance

Digital marketing

marketing company

agency

Germany / Spain

Germany / Switzerland

Affiliate network

UK/ Germany / France / Spain / Italy / Netherlands

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
