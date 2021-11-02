Ad Pepper Media International N.V., - Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 9th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 2 November 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 25 October 2021 and 29 October 2021, a total of 13,459 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 25.10.2021 2,297 5.5009 12,635.56 26.10.2021 2,489 5.4480 13,560.16 27.10.2021 2,800 5.2829 14,792.00 28.10.2021 2,910 5.2588 15,303.00 29.10.2021 2,963 5.1410 15,232.78 Total 13,459 5.3142 71,523.50

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 29 October 2021 amounts to 79,517.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations ( https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks ).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0