    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
Ad Pepper Media International N.V., - Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
ad hoc Mitteilung

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 9th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 2 November 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 25 October 2021 and 29 October 2021, a total of 13,459 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

25.10.2021

2,297

5.5009

12,635.56

26.10.2021

2,489

5.4480

13,560.16

27.10.2021

2,800

5.2829

14,792.00

28.10.2021

2,910

5.2588

15,303.00

29.10.2021

2,963

5.1410

15,232.78

Total

13,459

5.3142

71,523.50

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 29 October 2021 amounts to 79,517.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28,4 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2021 2,92 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
Net cash 2021 28,6 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 104 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 46,8%
Technical analysis trends AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,04 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Körner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.2.44%121
WPP PLC32.81%17 062
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA42.30%16 843
OMNICOM GROUP INC.9.16%14 658
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.46%14 490
WEIBO CORPORATION12.95%10 549