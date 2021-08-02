Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ad pepper media International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad Pepper Media International N : pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution

08/02/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 2 August 2021

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper" or the "Company") resolved today, to partially use the share buy-back authorisation granted by the last ordinary Annual General Meeting. On 18 May 2021, the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper authorized the Company to repurchase shares in the Company's capital up to a maximum amount of 50 percent of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company intends, to acquire up to a maximum of 500,000 of its own shares in the period from 1 September 2021 to 17 November 2022 for a total maximum amount (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 3,000,000. The repurchased shares will be used exclusively in order to (i) meet the Company's obligations under the Company's stock option plans by way of transfer of the shares to option holders for the exercise of their option rights and/or (ii) reduce the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back will be carried out by a financial service institution acting independently from the Company. The financial service institution will purchase the shares on the open market through trading venue Xetra, operated by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the share buy-back will comply with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") and with Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation"). In accordance with the agreement with the Company, the financial service institution is obliged, to comply with the requirements of the safe harbour regulations of Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation. The financial service institution will decide independently when to repurchase shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire, subject to the Market Abuse Regulation and the Delegated Regulation.

All transactions will be announced in a form that meets the requirements of Article 5 paragraph 3 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with Article 2 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation no later than the end of the seventh trading day after execution. Details of the transactions will also be published on the Company's website.

Contact:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

www.adpeppergroup.com

50112338 M 30223039 / 3

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
05:02aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : pepper media International N.V. adopts share b..
PU
03:32aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : adopts share buy-back resolution
PU
02:33aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : adopts share buy-back resolution
EQ
02:33aDGAP-ADHOC : ad pepper media International N.V. adopts share buy-back resolution
DJ
07/21AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N : Results Q2 2021 – Presentation
PU
07/16AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V., : ad agents and Webgains with double-digit ..
PU
07/15AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : ad agents and Webgains with double-digit gr..
PU
07/15DGAP-ADHOC : ad pepper media International N.V.: ad agents and Webgains with dou..
DJ
07/15Tranche Update on ad pepper media International N.V.'s Equity Buyback Plan an..
CI
05/25ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : ad pepper media International N.V. (von First Berlin Equity ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,0 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net income 2021 3,56 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
Net cash 2021 29,2 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ad pepper media International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,46 €
Average target price 8,25 €
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Körner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.10.98%134
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA30.57%15 831
OMNICOM GROUP INC.16.75%15 613
WPP PLC16.25%15 451
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.50.34%13 918
WEIBO CORPORATION37.59%12 851