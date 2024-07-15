Ad Pepper Media International N.V.
Ad Pepper Media International N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date15 jul 2024 - 10:30
Statutory nameAd Pepper Media International N.V.
Titlead pepper media International N.V. posts Q2 results; significant improvement of EBITDA
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202407150000000006_adhoc_2024_H2_en.docx(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 15 July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 11:05:04 UTC.