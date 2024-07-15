Ad Pepper Media International NV is a Netherlands-based Company active in the advertising and marketing sector. The Company provides online services, strategies and solutions for interactive media, direct marketing and technology. Its activities are divided into three segments: ad pepper media, Webgains and ad agents. Display, performance, e-mail, affiliate and search-engine marketing, as well as semantic targeting and ad serving product groups cover the range of its online advertising formats. In addition to a regional, national and international marketing presence, Website partners receive a number of other products and services, such as branding, traffic analysis and performance optimization, provided by Ad Pepper Media International NV and its affiliated companies. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 17 subsidiaries, based in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the United States, Australia and Switzerland.