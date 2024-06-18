ad pepper media International N.V. (the "Company") hereby invites its shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights to attend its Annual General Meeting to be held at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 at the offices of NautaDutilh (NautaDutilh N.V., Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands).

Meeting documents

The agenda with the explanatory notes thereto are available on the Company's website as from today (www.adpeppergroup.com). These documents are also available for review by shareholders at the Company's offices at Frankenstr. 150C, 90461 Nürnberg, Germany. Copies of the aforementioned documents are also available to shareholders free of charge.

Record Date

The shareholding must exist on the 28th day prior to the Annual General Meeting, i.e. persons entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 will be those persons who, after all changes have been processed, have these rights on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 (the "Record Date") and are registered as such in one of the designated registers, provided that those persons have registered for the Annual General Meeting in time in accordance with the provisions below.

Registration for attendance in person

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting are required to notify ad pepper media

International N.V. c/o Computershare Operations Center via email (mailto:anmeldestelle@computershare.de) through their bank or stockbroker. Notification can take place as from Wednesday, 12 May 2024 until 18:00 CEST on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at the latest. For this purpose, the intermediary that has registered the shares shall, no later than 18:00 CEST on Thursday, 13 June 2024, issue a statement to ad pepper media International N.V. c/o Computershare Operations Center via email (mailto:anmeldestelle@computershare.de) that the shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date. Subsequently, the shareholder will receive a proof of registration which will also serve as an admission ticket for the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant shareholders in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner.

Proxy voting and voting instructions

Shareholders who wish to be represented at the Annual General Meeting shall, in addition to the registration for the Annual General Meeting as described above, give an independent third party or a person designated by the Company a duly signed proxy to represent them at the Annual General Meeting and to vote on their behalf. Such proxy must include voting instructions. Shareholders who wish to issue a proxy are required to use the form which will be available for download on the Company's website from Tuesday, 21 May 2024, via www.adpeppergroup.comin the section Investor Relations/Financial calendar and events/Annual General Meetings/2024. The completed and duly signed form by the shareholder must have been received by Computershare ultimately by 18:00 CEST on Thursday, 13 June 2024, by post at the office address of ad pepper media International N.V. c/o Computershare Operations Center 80249 München, Germany, via email (mailto:anmeldestelle@computershare.de). Before the meeting, the proxy holder must hand in the admission ticket and a valid copy of the duly signed proxy at the registration desk.

Admittance to the Annual General Meeting

Registration will take place at the registration desk at the venue between 08:30 CEST and the start of the Annual General Meeting at 09:30 CEST on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. It is not possible to register after this time. Shareholders and proxy holders can be asked to identify themselves when attending the Annual General Meeting and can be declined access in case proof of identity or proof of registration lacks. All attendees of the Annual General Meeting are therefore requested to bring identification (for instance a valid passport or driving license) to the Annual General Meeting.

