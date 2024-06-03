MANAGEMENT BOARD REMUNERATION POLICY AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. INTRODUCTION Article 1 This document sets out the Company's policy concerning the remuneration of the members of the Management Board. This policy will be put forward for adoption by the General Meeting to be held on 18 June 2024. The existing policy was adopted in the Company's annual general meeting held in

2020. In proposing the updated policy, the Supervisory Board took into account that virtually all votes on the Company's remuneration policy and remuneration reports since the previous vote by the General Meeting on the remuneration policy were in favour. No major changes are proposed in the 2024 policy: the main change is that references to long-term value creation in the 2020 policy will be replaced by references to sustainable long-term value creation, in line with the latest update of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. This policy shall be posted on the Company's website. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION Article 2 2.1 In this policy the following definitions shall apply: Article An article of this policy. Company ad pepper media International N.V. Compensation Package The total compensation package of a Managing Director. Fringe Benefit Fringe benefits (other than Pension) comprised in a Compensation Package, including use of a cell phone, laptop and/or lease car, vacation pay, sick pay, accident insurance, health insurance, disability insurance and/or life insurance, social security contributions, housing allowance, reimbursement of travel costs and education assistance, as well as indemnification to each (former) member of the Management Board who was or is involved, or threatens to become involved, in his/her capacity as (former) member of the Management Board, as a party to any past, present or anticipated future actions or proceedings of any nature whatsoever, against all conceivable financial loss or harm that he/she has in fact and in all reasonableness suffered in

2 connection with such actions or proceedings. General Meeting The Company's general meeting. LTI Long-term variable compensation comprised in a Compensation Package, including in the form of equity incentive awards such as stock option plans. Management Board The Company's management board. Managing Director A member of the Management Board. Pension Post-retirement income and/or other pension-related contributions or benefits comprised in a Compensation Package. STI Short-term variable compensation comprised in a Compensation Package, including in the form of cash bonuses and profit sharing arrangements. Supervisory Board The Company's supervisory board. Terms that are defined in the singular have a corresponding meaning in the plural. Words denoting a gender include each other gender. OBJECTIVES Article 3 The amount, level and structure of Compensation Packages and this policy as such should contribute to the Company's strategy, long-term interests and sustainability by: attracting, retaining and motivating highly skilled individuals with the qualities, capabilities, profile and experience needed to support and promote the growth and sustainable success of the Company and its business; driving strong business performance, promoting accountability and incentivising the achievement of short and long-term performance targets with the objective of furthering sustainable long-term value creation in a manner consistent with the Company's identity, mission and values; assuring that the interests of the Managing Director(s) are closely aligned to those of the Company, its business and its stakeholders; and ensuring overall market competitiveness of the Compensation Packages, while providing the Supervisory Board sufficient flexibility to tailor the Company's compensation practices on a case-by-case basis, depending on the market conditions from time to time. In this policy and in determining the amount, level and structure of Compensation Packages

3 in accordance with this policy, the Supervisory Board has taken into account and shall take into account, respectively, the following matters: the identity, mission and values of the Company and its affiliated enterprise; the wage and employment conditions of the employees of the Company and its affiliated enterprise, including their compensation and the relevant internal pay ratio(s), compared to those of the Managing Director(s) in order to strive for a balanced and fair compensation practice while observing the objectives outlined in Article 3.1; the level of social acceptance ( maatschappelijk draagvlak ), including the interests of the Company's stakeholders and the position of the Company within society; the financial and non-financial performance indicators relevant to the Company's long-term strategy with due observance of the risks for the Company's business which may result from variable compensation; and relevant market information such as industry standards and peer group data, pre- existing arrangements with the Managing Director(s), the respective positions which the Managing Director(s) serve(s) within the Company's organisation and any compensation payable by the Company or any of its subsidiaries to the Managing Director(s) in any other capacity; to this effect, the Supervisory Board may perform a benchmark with other companies with similar activities and with a comparable size and complexity. DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION Article 4 The amount, level and structure of Compensation Packages for the Managing Director(s) shall be determined by the Supervisory Board in accordance with this policy, and taking into account the compensation structure, the amount of the fixed and variable compensation components, the performance criteria used and the relevant internal pay ratio(s). The Supervisory Board shall also take note of the views of the relevant Managing Director with regard to the amount, level and structure of that Managing Director's Compensation Package. COMPOSITION OF COMPENSATION PACKAGES Article 5 5.1 Compensation Packages may consist of a mix of fixed and variable compensation components, including: base salary; STI;

4 LTI; Fringe Benefits; Severance payments; and Pension. Base salary may be subject to indexation by the Supervisory Board. The amount of base salary may be increased or decreased from time to time, subject to the terms of any existing contractual arrangements with the Managing Director(s) concerned. The Supervisory Board may include such other components in Compensation Packages as the Supervisory Board deems appropriate, with due observance of this policy. In general, the Company shall not grant any loans, guarantees or similar benefits as part of Compensation Package, but the Supervisory Board may resolve that the Company shall do so if the Supervisory Board deems that this would be in the interest of the Company. STI AND LTI Article 6 The Managing Director(s) shall be eligible to receive: (i) STI awards in the form of cash bonuses and/or profit sharing arrangements; and (ii) LTI awards in the form of stock options under one or more stock option plans as approved by the General Meeting. STI and LTI comprised in a Compensation Package should support both sustainable long-term value creation and the achievement of short-term Company objectives, such that the relevant STI and LTI contribute to the Company's strategy, long-term interests and sustainability, including by: rewarding contributions to corporate social responsibility; rewarding the achievement of strategic milestones for the Company and its business; providing award opportunities in consideration for substantial contributions to the success of the Company and its business; and/or promoting and incentivising continued service of the Managing Director(s) within the Company's organisation. With respect to all STI and LTI awards, subject to the terms of any existing contractual arrangements with the Managing Director(s) concerned, the Supervisory Board shall: set and, if appropriate, amend the applicable financial and/or non-financial metrics, targets, objectives and/or conditions, and their respective weighting, in each case in accordance with and subject to Annex A to this policy; set and, if appropriate, amend the maximum amount for any cash incentive and the

5 maximum number of securities underlying any equity incentive which may be awarded as part of an STI or LTI; and determine the extent to which the applicable targets, objectives and/or conditions are achieved and the extent to which any incentive awards vest, using clear, pre- defined and objective and verifiable methods, as described in Annex A to this policy. There is no fixed or maximum relative proportion of the base salary and the variable elements of Compensation Packages such as STI and LTI, respectively. Equity-incentives awarded as STI or LTI shall: have a minimum vesting period of one year and a maximum vesting period of four years, provided that 25% of the equity incentives awarded can be exercised at the earliest after a period of at least one year has expired after the grant date and each following 25% tranche of the equity incentives granted can be exercised after an additional waiting period of one year has expired after the grant date; other than the vesting period, have no minimum holding period; this also applies to shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of stock options; to the extent not exercised, expire after 7 years have lapsed as of the grant date. In accordance with section 2:135(6) of the Dutch Civil Code, the Supervisory Board may adjust the amount or value of an STI or LTI awarded to a Managing Director to a suitable level, if payment or satisfaction of that award would be unacceptable under the standards of reasonableness and fairness. In accordance with section 2:135(8) of the Dutch Civil Code, the Company may reclaim payments made (in cash, in kind or in the form of securities) under an STI or LTI award, in whole or in part, to the extent that such payment was made on the basis of incorrect information regarding the achievement of the targets, objectives and/or conditions underlying the award or regarding the circumstances on which the award was dependent. The Supervisory Board, or a special representative designated by the General Meeting, may demand such repayment on the Company's behalf. PENSION AND SEVERANCE PAY Article 7 7.1 The service agreement between the Company and the current Managing Director was first entered into on 21 April 2006 and was extended and amended in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The current agreement shall expire upon termination of the Managing Director's term of office, but no later than 31 December 2026, provided that the agreement can be extended mutually. The agreement also expires: (i) at the end of the month in which the Managing Director reaches the age of 60 years; (ii) after six months have lapsed since the Managing Director became permanently unfit for work; and (iii) upon termination by either party. The

6 Company may not terminate the agreement without cause before the end of the period for which the agreement was entered into. The Company may terminate the agreement at any time with immediate effect for cause as determined in the agreement. The agreement does not provide for any explicit notice periods. If the current Managing Director's service agreement is terminated by the Company without cause, the Managing Director shall be entitled to receive 75% of the capitalized base salary (i.e. without any performance-related components such as STI or LTI) to which he would be entitled for the remainder of the term of his service agreement. No severance payment shall be made if the service agreement is terminated early at the initiative of the Managing Director, or in the event of seriously culpable or negligent behavior on the part of the Managing Director concerned. At the discretion of the Supervisory Board: the Company shall (i) provide for a pension arrangement for the Managing Director(s) with a pensionable salary that is based on their annual gross base salary and (ii) contribute to the pension premiums concerned up to an amount or percentage as determined by the Supervisory Board (with the Managing Director concerned being obliged to pay the remaining part of such premiums); or the Managing Director(s) shall be eligible to participate in the collective pension scheme that the Company has taken out for the benefits of its employees. ADOPTION, AMENDMENT AND DEVIATION Article 8 Pursuant to a resolution to that effect, the General Meeting may (re)adopt, amend or supplement this policy on the basis of a proposal by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board may decide to deviate temporarily (and ultimately until the General Meeting adopts an amended compensation policy following the occurrence of such deviation) from any element of this policy, if this is necessary to serve the long-term interests and sustainability of the Company or to assure its viability. This policy shall be submitted for adoption to the General Meeting: at least every four years; and whenever changes would need to be made according to the Supervisory Board. When the compensation policy is submitted to the General Meeting for adoption, the Supervisory Board shall include a description of: the major changes; and how shareholder votes and positions on the compensation policy and reports since the previous vote by the General Meeting on the compensation policy have been

7 taken into account. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION Article 9 This policy shall be governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the Netherlands. Any dispute arising in connection with this policy shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent court in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ANNEX A - OVERVIEW OF POTENTIAL METRICS Description Method to measure Contribution to policy performance objectives Financial Metrics 1. EBITDA, EBIT, and/or Fixed target at a pre- Encourages optimization of the EBT determined date and/or target Company's valuation without increase compared to a pre- distortion by irregular gains, determined prior period. losses, or other non-recurring items. 2. Volume-weighted Fixed target at a pre- Encourages optimization of the average price (VWAP) determined date and/or target Company's share price. increase compared to a pre- determined prior period. 3. Earnings per share Fixed target at a pre- Reinforces the importance of (EPS) determined date and/or target earnings, which are expected to increase compared to a pre- have a direct relationship to the determined prior period. Company's share price. 4. Adjusted free cash flow Fixed target at a pre- Captures the potential impact of (FCF) determined date and/or target all types of business transactions increase compared to a pre- on the generation of adjusted free determined prior period. cash flow; encourages prudent balance sheet management. Return on invested capital (ROIC) Return on equity (ROE) Relative total

shareholder return (TSR) Non-Financial Metrics Fixed target at a pre- Encourages effective determined date and/or target management of the Company's increase compared to a pre- assets to generate profitability. determined prior period. Fixed target at a pre- Encourages effective determined date and/or target management of the Company's increase compared to a pre- assets to generate profitability. determined prior period. Fixed target at a pre- Encourages delivery of a determined date and/or target superior total shareholder return increase compared to a pre- relative to competitors. determined prior period. 50112338 M 28140647 / 9