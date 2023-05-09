Advanced search
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
2023-05-09
2.190 EUR   -1.35%
Ad pepper media International N.V.: Leadership change at Webgains – Iñigo Abrisqueta announced as new Global CEO

05/09/2023 | 10:23am EDT
EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
ad pepper media International N.V.: Leadership change at Webgains – Iñigo Abrisqueta announced as new Global CEO (news with additional features)

09.05.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, London, Madrid, 9 May 2023

Iñigo Abrisqueta has been appointed the new Global CEO of the Webgains Group, a group company of ad pepper media International N.V., with immediate effect. As one of the leading affiliate marketing networks, Webgains has a successful, long-standing track record in the market, not least due to its international positioning and technological expertise. Iñigo Abrisqueta succeeds Richard Dennys, who has driven the company’s success since 2016 and will continue to be available to the company as an advisor. After having achieved remarkable results in his previous positions at the ad pepper Group, Abrisqueta will now further develop Webgains on a profitable growth path.

About the new CEO: Having previously held various senior positions at international media agencies such as the MPG Group (Havas) and Antevenio, Iñigo Abrisqueta joined the ad pepper Group in 2004 and has since been running the ad pepper business in Spain. In 2008, he launched Webgains Spain. As the CEO of ad pepper media Spain S.A and Managing Director of Webgains, S.L., he has been instrumental in shaping the growth of the Webgains businesses and the entire ad pepper Group. He will continue his position at the helm of these two group companies.

“Iñigo has an outstanding reputation both within the ad pepper Group and in our industry. He knows the company like almost no other and has had a great impact on the entire group in the many years he has worked here in various positions. He’s therefore prime choice for the group-wide leadership position at Webgains as he brings everything to the table needed to further strengthen our market position in affiliate marketing. Our entire team is deeply committed to supporting him in this endeavour. Webgains and the ad pepper Group also thank Richard Dennys for the outstanding results achieved so far and wish him great success in his future endeavours,” Jens Körner, CEO of the ad pepper Group.

Iñigo Abrisqueta - CEO Webgains

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

 

Additional features:

Subtitle:

09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628343

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628343  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
