    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

10/04/2021 | 08:11am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2021 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 4 October 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 27 September 2021 and 1 October 2021, a total of 5,986 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 27 September 2021 to 1 October 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
27.09.2021 1,848 5.8838 10,873.20
28.09.2021 1,879 5.9400 11,161.26
29.09.2021 436 5.8600 2,554.96
30.09.2021 980 5.9800 5,860.40
01.10.2021 843 5.8000 4,889.40
Total 5,986 5.9036 35,339.22
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 1 October 2021 amounts to 47,272.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238043  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
