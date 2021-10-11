DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 1052 ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-11 / 15:36 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Report Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 11 October 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 1052.

Between 4 October 2021 and 8 October 2021, a total of 5,389 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 4 October 2021 to 8 October 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 04.10.2021 969 5.8800 5,697.72 05.10.2021 1,041 5.8400 6,079.44 06.10.2021 998 5.7899 5,778.32 07.10.2021 1,186 5.8508 6,939.08 08.10.2021 1,195 5.8598 7,002.50 Total 5,389 5.8447 31,497.06

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 8 October 2021 amounts to 52,661.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/ company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information: Dr Jens Körner (CEO) ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 ir@adpepper.com

