February 06, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the fourth quarter of 2023
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 6 February 2024
Today, ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading European performance marketing companies, released its results for the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of 2023, the Group generated gross sales of EUR 24,014k (Q4 2022: EUR 28,033k) and revenues of EUR 5,868k (Q4 2022: EUR 7,184k). Despite the decline in sales due to persistently challenging macroeconomic conditions and cautious client spending, we managed to partly achieve encouraging EBITDA levels thanks to strict cost optimisation measures. The Webgains segment was able to roughly double its EBITDA to EUR 860k (Q4 2022: EUR 471k), ad agents achieved EUR 171k (Q4 2022: EUR 709k) and the ad pepper segment posted EBITDA of EUR -521k (Q4 2022: EUR -332k).
In the entire 12-month period, gross sales amounted to EUR 85,988k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 98,229k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 21,749k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 24,868k). EBITDA for the 2023 financial year amounted to EUR 24k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 1,275k). This figure is impacted by one-off expenses, e.g. around EUR 460k for the planned majority takeover of solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG (“solute”). At segment level, the following EBITDAs were achieved in the full 2023 financial year: Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 2,060k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 871k), ad agents EUR 208k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 1,358k) and ad pepper EUR -483k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR -108k).
Talks regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in solute, which the ad pepper Group had announced in its ad hoc disclosure on 2 October 2023, are still ongoing, as discussions have become more complex than originally anticipated. Despite the delay, the ad pepper Group continues to believe that the negotiations will be successfully concluded, resulting in the acquisition of a majority stake and the full consolidation of solute in the ad pepper Group’s financial statements, while it is currently difficult to predict when this will be realised.
ad pepper media International N.V. expects to publish its annual report for the 2023 financial year on 10 April 2024.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q1-Q4 2023
Q1-Q4 2022
Gross sales
24,014
28,033
85,988
98,229
% growth
-14.3
-12.5
Revenue
5,868
7,184
21,749
24,868
% growth
-18.3
-12.5
of which ad pepper
462
815
2,292
2,924
% growth
-43.3
-21.6
of which ad agents
2,111
2,681
7,489
8,718
% growth
-21.3
-14.1
of which Webgains
3,295
3,688
11,968
13,227
% growth
-10.6
-9.5
EBITDA
369
1,018
24
1,275
of which ad pepper
-521
-332
-483
-108
of which ad agents
171
709
208
1,358
of which Webgains
860
471
2,060
871
of which admin
-141
170
-1,762
-845
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Liquid funds*
23,365
23,084
*Including securities at fair value.
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
Language:
English
Company:
ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone:
+49 911 9290570
Fax:
+49 911 929057-157
E-mail:
ir@adpepper.com
Internet:
www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN:
NL0000238145
WKN:
940883
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
