AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
DGAP-Adhoc : ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast

02/08/2021 | 08:34am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results 
ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million 
gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast 
08-Feb-2021 / 14:31 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million 
gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast 
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 8 February 2021 
ad pepper media, one of Europe's leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited 
results for the 2020 financial year: The Group managed for the first time to exceed the important EUR 100 million gross 
sales threshold with billings to customers of EUR 101,344k (2019: EUR 83,774k), thus achieving year-over-year growth of 
21 percent. Group revenue climbed by 17.6 percent to EUR 25,615k (2019: EUR 21,787k). Driven by the strong growth, the 
Group achieved a 2020 EBITDA of EUR 6,559k (2019: EUR 3,512k) and thus an increase of 87 percent year-over-year. The ad 
pepper Group has therefore not only generated the best financial performance in Company history, but again 
significantly exceeded its own EBITDA forecast from mid-December of EUR 6,300k. 
In the final quarter of 2020, the ad pepper Group achieved revenue growth of 28.2 percent and was thus able to show 
even more dynamic growth than in the first three quarters of the 2020 financial year. The main growth driver in the 
fourth quarter was once again the affiliate marketing network Webgains, which recorded an increase in revenue of 44.6 
percent to EUR 4,240k (Q4 2019: EUR 2,932k). Revenue of the ad agents segment increased by 31.5 percent to EUR 2,206k 
(Q4 2019: EUR 1,678k), while the ad pepper segment generated EUR 1,202k (Q4 2019: EUR 1,356k). Together, this brought 
Group revenue to EUR 7,648k (Q4 2019: EUR 5,966k). Operating costs increased at a disproportionately low rate, and as a 
result, Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 2,246k in the final quarter, an increase of approximately 66 percent compared to 
the corresponding prior-year period (Q4 2019: EUR 1,355k). At segment level, Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 1,639k 
(Q4 2019: EUR 855k), ad agents EUR 737k (Q4 2019: EUR 317k) and ad pepper EUR 152k (Q4 2019: EUR 266k). 
The annual report for financial year 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021. 
 
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk: 
                      Q4     Q4    Q1-Q4  Q1-Q4 
                     2020   2019   2020    2019 
Gross sales         33,185 24,116 101,344 83,774 
% growth              37.6           21.0 
Revenue              7,648  5,966  25,615 21,787 
% growth              28.2           17.6 
of which ad pepper   1,202  1,356   5,331  5,505 
% growth             -11.4           -3.2 
of which ad agents   2,206  1,678   7,064  5,949 
% growth              31.5           18.7 
of which Webgains    4,240  2,932  13,220 10,333 
% growth              44.6           27.9 
EBITDA               2,246  1,355   6,559  3,512 
of which ad pepper     152    266   1,855  2,039 
of which ad agents     737    317   1,493    811 
of which Webgains    1,639    855   4,701  1,859 
of which admin        -282    -83  -1,490 -1,197 
Liquid funds*                      25,342 25,229

*including securities at fair value

For more information: Dr Jens Körner (CEO) ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 ir@adpepper.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ad pepper media International N.V. 
              Frankenstrasse 150 C 
              90461 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 911 9290570 
Fax:          +49 911 929057-157 
E-mail:       ir@adpepper.com 
Internet:     www.adpeppergroup.com 
ISIN:         NL0000238145 
WKN:          940883 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1166738 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166738 08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 08:33 ET (13:33 GMT)

