DGAP-CMS : ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information 2021-02-15 / 17:07 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 17th Interim Report Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 15 February 2021 ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 1052. Between 8 February 2021 and 12 February 2021, a total of 12,675 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back. The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company. In the period from 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled: Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 08.02.2021 3,000 5.9167 17,750.00 09.02.2021 1,499 5.9250 8,881.60 10.02.2021 3,388 5.9708 20,229.20 11.02.2021 1,288 6.0500 7,792.40 12.02.2021 3,500 6.3000 22,050.00 Total 12,675 6.0515 76,703.20

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 12 February 2021 amounts to 353,533.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/ company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information: Dr Jens Körner (CEO) ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 ir@adpepper.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

