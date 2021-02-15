Log in
DGAP-CMS : ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

02/15/2021 | 11:08am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 
Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 
ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information 
2021-02-15 / 17:07 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 
of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 17th Interim Report 
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 15 February 2021 
ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in 
accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/ 
1052. 
Between 8 February 2021 and 12 February 2021, a total of 12,675 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back. 
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under 
the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods 
specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company. 
In the period from 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price 
and the aggregated volume totaled: 
Date          Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 
08.02.2021                 3,000                       5.9167                  17,750.00 
09.02.2021                 1,499                       5.9250                   8,881.60 
10.02.2021                 3,388                       5.9708                  20,229.20 
11.02.2021                 1,288                       6.0500                   7,792.40 
12.02.2021                 3,500                       6.3000                  22,050.00 
Total                     12,675                       6.0515                  76,703.20

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 12 February 2021 amounts to 353,533.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/ company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information: Dr Jens Körner (CEO) ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 ir@adpepper.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ad pepper media International N.V. 
              Frankenstrasse 150 C 
              90461 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.adpeppergroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168448 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 11:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

