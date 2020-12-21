Log in
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 9th Interim Report

12/21/2020 | 11:29am EST
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 21 December 2020

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020, a total of 25,545 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 14 December 2020 to 18 December 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
14.12.2020 6,163 5.0010 30,821.10
15.12.2020 6,058 5.0184 30,401.52
16.12.2020 4,100 4.9761 20,402.00
17.12.2020 5,824 4.9573 28,871.12
18.12.2020 3,400 4.8776 16,584.00
Total 25,545 4.9084 127,079.74

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 18 December 2020 amounts to 227,138.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
