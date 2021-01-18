Log in
Ad pepper media International N.V.

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N : Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 13th Interim Report

01/18/2021 | 11:10am EST
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 18 January 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 11 January 2021 and 15 January 2021, a total of 18,213 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 11 January 2021 to 15 January 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
11.01.2021 3,700 4.9800 16,426.00
12.01.2021 4,084 4.9872 20,367.77
13.01.2021 4,047 5.0352 20,377.35
14.01.2021 3,110 5.0538 15,717.25
15.01.2021 3,272 5.2458 17,164.40
Total 18,213 5.0542 92,052.77

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 15 January 2021 amounts to 291,236.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jens Körner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Bottenbruch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.8.74%0
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.20%13 569
WPP PLC1.78%13 459
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA8.61%13 137
AUTOHOME INC.3.27%12 251
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.6.04%9 727
