  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ad pepper media International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q2 2021

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
SECOND QUARTER

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

20

«

21

ad pepper Group - second quarter report

Group key figures at a glance

SELECTED GROUP KEY FIGURES

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change

H1 2021

H1 2020

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Gross sales

25,931

23,357

11.0

54,039

45,007

20.1

Revenue

6,516

6,116

6.5

13,400

11,957

12.1

Gross profit

6,334

5,866

8.0

12,972

11,569

12.1

EBIT

743

1,420

-47.7

1,752

2,259

-22.4

EBITDA

1,036

1,684

-62.5

2,342

2,804

-16.5

Net income/(loss) for period

512

1,300

-60.6

1,358

2,029

-33.1

Earnings per share in EUR (basic)

0.01

0.06

-83.3

0.05

0.09

-44.4

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Liquid funds*

25,002

22,139

12.9

Equity

20,341

19,570

3.9

Total assets

42,692

40,880

4.4

No. of employees

242

218

11.0

*including listed debt securities

2

3

Contents

CONTENTS

The ad pepper share

6

Interim Management Report

8

The structure of the ad pepper Group

8

General information about this management report

13

Macroeconomic framework

14

Earnings, financial and net asset position

16

Research and development activities

18

Employees

19

Risk and opportunity report

19

Outlook

19

Responsibility statement

20

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

22

Consolidated income statement

22

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

24

Consolidated statement of financial position

26

Consolidated statement of cash flows

30

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

34

Selected explanatory notes

38

Additional Information

52

Financial Calendar

52

Investor Contact

52

Imprint

53

4

5

Share

THE AD PEPPER SHARE

Key data on the ad pepper share

Security Identification Number (WKN)

ISIN

Type of share

Stock market segment (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

Initial public offering

Designated Sponsor

Capital stock (EUR)

No. of shares

Sector

940883

NL0000238145

Ordinary bearer shares

Prime Standard

9 October 2000

Pareto Securities

1,075,000

21,500,000

Advertising

Share price performance over the past twelve months (Xetra)

7.00

6.50

6.00

5.50

5.00

4.50

4.00

3.50

3.00

J A S O N D J F M A M J

Key share figures

H1

H1

2021

2020

XETRA closing price at end of period (EUR)

5.96

3.16

Highest price (EUR)

6.82

3.22

Lowest price (EUR)

4.92

2.30

Market capitalisation at end of period (EUR)

128.1m

67.9m

Average no. of shares

traded (XETRA) per day

14,309

8,854

Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)

0.05

0.09

Net cash per share* (EUR)

1.16

0.99

*(liquid funds - long-term debt) / number of shares outstanding

Shareholder structure as at

Number of shares

Shareholding

30/6/2021

in percent

EMA B.V.

9,486,402

44.12

Treasury stock

762,128

3.54

Euro Serve Media GmbH

556,163

2.59

Subtotal

10,804,693

50.25

Free float

10,695,307

49.75

Total

21,500,000

100.0

6

7

Interim Management Report

THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of the leading international performance marketing groups. It was founded in 1999 and is thus one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With ten offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom the ad pepper Group globally develops performance marketing solutions for our customers.

The Company operates within the dynamic environment of digital commerce, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.

The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunication & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group aims for long-term client relationships: for some of its clients, the Company has been working for more than ten years.

As part of our long-term value creation strategy, we are focusing on organic growth in the existing business segments, while evaluating opportunities for inorganic growth through value-accretive acquisitions. Today, the Group divides its business into three reporting segments that work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently on the market: ad pepper (lead generation and audience targeting), ad agents (digital marketing agency), and Webgains (affiliate network). Within the framework of the overall governance of the Group, the holding company (admin) takes responsibility for know-how transfer between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity. Part of our overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. The common umbrella across the three business segments is that we offer our clients performance -based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions). The most common

models in performance-based marketing are: CPM (cost-per-mile), CPC (cost- per-click), CPL (cost-per-lead) and CPA (cost-per-acquisition).

ad pepper also offers a broad range of services such as consulting and the development of strategies for the use of digital technology, the conception, implementation and execution of digital marketing and communication measures as well as consulting on digital media strategies and digital media technologies and tools. It can therefore not be ignored that due to the growing importance of digital processes for businesses, the sheer volume of budgets allocated to these, the rising amount of data and the ever-growing importance of analysing it (preferably in real time), a successful company in the field of digital marketing has to develop competencies that go beyond the effective allocation of digital media spend across multiple channels and managing the respective campaigns. It is therefore not surprising that - in some areas of our business - ad pepper is competing more and more with well-known strategy and IT consultancies.

Digital performance

marketing

Lead generation

Digital marketing

Audience targeting

agency

Germany / Switzerland

Germany / Spain

Affiliate network

UK/ Germany / France / Spain / Italy

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29,0 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net income 2021 3,56 M 4,18 M 4,18 M
Net cash 2021 29,2 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 118 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 46,8%
