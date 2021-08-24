ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q2 2021

THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of the leading international performance marketing groups. It was founded in 1999 and is thus one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With ten offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom the ad pepper Group globally develops performance marketing solutions for our customers.

The Company operates within the dynamic environment of digital commerce, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.

The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunication & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group aims for long-term client relationships: for some of its clients, the Company has been working for more than ten years.

As part of our long-term value creation strategy, we are focusing on organic growth in the existing business segments, while evaluating opportunities for inorganic growth through value-accretive acquisitions. Today, the Group divides its business into three reporting segments that work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently on the market: ad pepper (lead generation and audience targeting), ad agents (digital marketing agency), and Webgains (affiliate network). Within the framework of the overall governance of the Group, the holding company (admin) takes responsibility for know-how transfer between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity. Part of our overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. The common umbrella across the three business segments is that we offer our clients performance -based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions). The most common