ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q2 2021
08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
SECOND QUARTER
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
ad pepper Group - second quarter report
Group key figures at a glance
SELECTED GROUP KEY FIGURES
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Change
H1 2021
H1 2020
Change
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
Gross sales
25,931
23,357
11.0
54,039
45,007
20.1
Revenue
6,516
6,116
6.5
13,400
11,957
12.1
Gross profit
6,334
5,866
8.0
12,972
11,569
12.1
EBIT
743
1,420
-47.7
1,752
2,259
-22.4
EBITDA
1,036
1,684
-62.5
2,342
2,804
-16.5
Net income/(loss) for period
512
1,300
-60.6
1,358
2,029
-33.1
Earnings per share in EUR (basic)
0.01
0.06
-83.3
0.05
0.09
-44.4
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
Change
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
Liquid funds*
25,002
22,139
12.9
Equity
20,341
19,570
3.9
Total assets
42,692
40,880
4.4
No. of employees
242
218
11.0
*including listed debt securities
ad pepper Group - second quarter report
Contents
CONTENTS
The ad pepper share
6
Interim Management Report
8
The structure of the ad pepper Group
8
General information about this management report
13
Macroeconomic framework
14
Earnings, financial and net asset position
16
Research and development activities
18
Employees
19
Risk and opportunity report
19
Outlook
19
Responsibility statement
20
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)
22
Consolidated income statement
22
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
24
Consolidated statement of financial position
26
Consolidated statement of cash flows
30
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
34
Selected explanatory notes
38
Additional Information
52
Financial Calendar
52
Investor Contact
52
Imprint
53
ad pepper Group - second quarter report
Share
THE AD PEPPER SHARE
Key data on the ad pepper share
Security Identification Number (WKN)
ISIN
Type of share
Stock market segment (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)
Initial public offering
Designated Sponsor
Capital stock (EUR)
No. of shares
Sector
940883
NL0000238145
Ordinary bearer shares
Prime Standard
9 October 2000
Pareto Securities
1,075,000
21,500,000
Advertising
Share price performance over the past twelve months (Xetra)
7.00
6.50
6.00
5.50
5.00
4.50
4.00
3.50
3.00
J A S O N D J F M A M J
Key share figures
H1
H1
2021
2020
XETRA closing price at end of period (EUR)
5.96
3.16
Highest price (EUR)
6.82
3.22
Lowest price (EUR)
4.92
2.30
Market capitalisation at end of period (EUR)
128.1m
67.9m
Average no. of shares
traded (XETRA) per day
14,309
8,854
Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)
0.05
0.09
Net cash per share* (EUR)
1.16
0.99
*(liquid funds - long-term debt) / number of shares outstanding
Shareholder structure as at
Number of shares
Shareholding
30/6/2021
in percent
EMA B.V.
9,486,402
44.12
Treasury stock
762,128
3.54
Euro Serve Media GmbH
556,163
2.59
Subtotal
10,804,693
50.25
Free float
10,695,307
49.75
Total
21,500,000
100.0
ad pepper Group - second quarter report
Interim Management Report
THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP
ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of the leading international performance marketing groups. It was founded in 1999 and is thus one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With ten offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom the ad pepper Group globally develops performance marketing solutions for our customers.
The Company operates within the dynamic environment of digital commerce, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.
The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunication & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group aims for long-term client relationships: for some of its clients, the Company has been working for more than ten years.
As part of our long-term value creation strategy, we are focusing on organic growth in the existing business segments, while evaluating opportunities for inorganic growth through value-accretive acquisitions. Today, the Group divides its business into three reporting segments that work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently on the market: ad pepper (lead generation and audience targeting), ad agents (digital marketing agency), and Webgains (affiliate network). Within the framework of the overall governance of the Group, the holding company (admin) takes responsibility for know-how transfer between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity. Part of our overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. The common umbrella across the three business segments is that we offer our clients performance -based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions). The most common
models in performance-based marketing are: CPM (cost-per-mile), CPC (cost- per-click), CPL (cost-per-lead) and CPA (cost-per-acquisition).
ad pepper also offers a broad range of services such as consulting and the development of strategies for the use of digital technology, the conception, implementation and execution of digital marketing and communication measures as well as consulting on digital media strategies and digital media technologies and tools. It can therefore not be ignored that due to the growing importance of digital processes for businesses, the sheer volume of budgets allocated to these, the rising amount of data and the ever-growing importance of analysing it (preferably in real time), a successful company in the field of digital marketing has to develop competencies that go beyond the effective allocation of digital media spend across multiple channels and managing the respective campaigns. It is therefore not surprising that - in some areas of our business - ad pepper is competing more and more with well-known strategy and IT consultancies.
Digital performance
marketing
Lead generation
Digital marketing
Audience targeting
agency
Germany / Switzerland
Germany / Spain
Affiliate network
UK/ Germany / France / Spain / Italy
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
