ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q3 2022
11/24/2022 | 04:04am EST
THIRD QUARTER
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
20 «22
SELECTED GROUP KEY FIGURES
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Change
Q1 - Q3 2022
Q1 - Q3 2021
Change
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
Gross sales
23,644
27,718
-14.7
70,197
81,757
-14.1
Revenue
5,931
7,004
-15.3
17,684
20,404
-13.3
Gross profit
5,671
6,728
-15.7
16,917
19,700
-14.1
EBIT
138
925
-85.1
-562
2,677
> -100.0
EBITDA
410
1,215
-66.3
256
3,558
-92.8
Net income for period
-0
796
-100.0
-1,030
2,154
> -100.0
Earnings per share in EUR (basic)
-0.01
0.03
> -100.0
-0.08
0.07
> -100.0
30/9/2022
30/9/2021
Change
kEUR
kEUR
in percent
Liquid funds*
18,222
23,137
-21.2
Equity
17,719
20,954
-15.4
Total assets
38,052
43,260
-12.0
No. of employees
265
246
7.7
*Including securities and deposits with maturity over three months.
Contents
CONTENTS
The ad pepper share
6
Interim Management Report
8
The structure of the ad pepper Group
8
General information about this management report
13
Macroeconomic framework
14
Earnings, financial and net asset position
15
Research and development activities
17
Employees
18
Risk and opportunity report
18
Outlook
19
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)
20
Consolidated income statement
20
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
22
Consolidated statement of financial position
24
Consolidated statement of cash flows
28
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
32
Selected explanatory notes
36
Additional Information
50
Investor Contact
50
Imprint
51
Share
THE AD PEPPER SHARE
Key data on the ad pepper share
Security Identification Number (WKN)
ISIN
Type of share
Stock market segment (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)
Initial public offering
Designated Sponsor
Capital stock (EUR)
No. of shares
Sector
Key share figures
XETRA closing price at end of period (EUR)
Highest price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)
Market capitalisation at end of period (EUR)
Average no. of shares traded (XETRA) per day
Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)
Net cash per share* (EUR)
940883
NL0000238145
Ordinary bearer shares
Prime Standard
9 October 2000
Pareto Securities
1,075,000
21,500,000
Advertising
Q1 - Q3 Q1 - Q3
2022 2021
1.53 5.94
6.82
4.92
32.8 m
127.7 m
14,677
12,082
-0.08
0.07
0.86 1.12
Share price performance over the past twelve months (Xetra)
7.00
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
O N D J
F
M A M J
J
A S
Shareholder structure as at
Number of shares
Shareholding
30/9/2022
in percent
EMA B.V.
9,486,402
44.12
Euro Serve Media GmbH
556,163
2.59
Treasury stock
1,242,128
5.78
Subtotal
11,284,693
52.49
Free float
10,215,307
47.51
Total
21,500,000
100.00
*(liquid funds - long-term debt) / number of shares outstanding
Interim Management Report
THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP
ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of Europe's leading international performance marketing groups. Founded in 1999, the ad pepper Group is one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With eleven offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands, the ad pepper Group develops performance marketing solutions for its customers around the world.
The ad pepper Group operates in the highly dynamic digital commerce market, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.
The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunications & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group strives for long-term client relationships and has been working with some of its clients for more than a decade.
The ad pepper Group focuses on long-term value creation through organic growth in its existing businesses, while also evaluating inorganic growth opportunities through value-accretive acquisitions. The Group is divided into three reporting segments, which work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently in the marketplace: ad pepper (performance marketing company), ad agents (digital marketing agency) and Webgains (affiliate marketing network). The holding company assumes responsibility for the transfer of know-how between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity as part of the overall governance and administration of the Group. The ad pepper Group's overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. All three business segments offer their clients performance-based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions).
The most common models in performance-based marketing are: CPM (cost-per- mile), CPC (cost-per-click), CPL (cost-per-lead) and CPA (cost-per-acquisition).
In addition, the ad pepper Group also offers a broad range of services, such as consulting and the development of strategies for the use of digital tech- nologies, the design, implementation and execution of digital marketing and communication solutions as well as consulting on digital media strategies and digital media technologies and tools. The ever-increasing importance of digital processes for businesses leads to an increase in the corresponding budgets, and the vast amounts of data thus generated require thorough analysis (preferably in real time). To be successful in the field of digital mar- keting, companies therefore need to develop competencies that go beyond an effective allocation of digital media spend across multiple channels and managing the respective campaigns. And they need help to achieve this. It is therefore not surprising that - in some areas of our business - the ad pepper Group is competing more and more with well-known strategy and IT consultancies that offer consulting services in the digital marketing space.
Digital performance
marketing
Lead generation
Digital marketing
Audience targeting
agency
Germany / Spain
Germany / Switzerland
Affiliate network
UK / Germany / France / Spain / Italy / Netherlands
8
9
