ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q3 2022

THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of Europe's leading international performance marketing groups. Founded in 1999, the ad pepper Group is one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With eleven offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands, the ad pepper Group develops performance marketing solutions for its customers around the world.

The ad pepper Group operates in the highly dynamic digital commerce market, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.

The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunications & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group strives for long-term client relationships and has been working with some of its clients for more than a decade.

The ad pepper Group focuses on long-term value creation through organic growth in its existing businesses, while also evaluating inorganic growth opportunities through value-accretive acquisitions. The Group is divided into three reporting segments, which work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently in the marketplace: ad pepper (performance marketing company), ad agents (digital marketing agency) and Webgains (affiliate marketing network). The holding company assumes responsibility for the transfer of know-how between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity as part of the overall governance and administration of the Group. The ad pepper Group's overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. All three business segments offer their clients performance-based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions).