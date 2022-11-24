Advanced search
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-11-24 am EST
1.950 EUR    0.00%
1.950 EUR    0.00%
04:04aAd Pepper Media International N : Quarterly report Q3 2022
PU
11/23Afr : ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/19Ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results
EQ
ad pepper media International N : Quarterly report Q3 2022

11/24/2022 | 04:04am EST
THIRD QUARTER

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

20 «22

ad pepper Group - third quarter reportSelected Group key figures

SELECTED GROUP KEY FIGURES

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Change

Q1 - Q3 2022

Q1 - Q3 2021

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Gross sales

23,644

27,718

-14.7

70,197

81,757

-14.1

Revenue

5,931

7,004

-15.3

17,684

20,404

-13.3

Gross profit

5,671

6,728

-15.7

16,917

19,700

-14.1

EBIT

138

925

-85.1

-562

2,677

> -100.0

EBITDA

410

1,215

-66.3

256

3,558

-92.8

Net income for period

-0

796

-100.0

-1,030

2,154

> -100.0

Earnings per share in EUR (basic)

-0.01

0.03

> -100.0

-0.08

0.07

> -100.0

30/9/2022

30/9/2021

Change

kEUR

kEUR

in percent

Liquid funds*

18,222

23,137

-21.2

Equity

17,719

20,954

-15.4

Total assets

38,052

43,260

-12.0

No. of employees

265

246

7.7

*Including securities and deposits with maturity over three months.

2

3

ad pepper Group - third quarter report

Contents

CONTENTS

The ad pepper share

6

Interim Management Report

8

The structure of the ad pepper Group

8

General information about this management report

13

Macroeconomic framework

14

Earnings, financial and net asset position

15

Research and development activities

17

Employees

18

Risk and opportunity report

18

Outlook

19

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (IFRS)

20

Consolidated income statement

20

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

22

Consolidated statement of financial position

24

Consolidated statement of cash flows

28

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

32

Selected explanatory notes

36

Additional Information

50

Investor Contact

50

Imprint

51

4

5

ad pepper Group - third quarter report

Share

THE AD PEPPER SHARE

Key data on the ad pepper share

Security Identification Number (WKN)

ISIN

Type of share

Stock market segment (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

Initial public offering

Designated Sponsor

Capital stock (EUR)

No. of shares

Sector

Key share figures

XETRA closing price at end of period (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Market capitalisation at end of period (EUR)

Average no. of shares traded (XETRA) per day

Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)

Net cash per share* (EUR)

940883

NL0000238145

Ordinary bearer shares

Prime Standard

9 October 2000

Pareto Securities

1,075,000

21,500,000

Advertising

Q1 - Q3 Q1 - Q3

2022 2021

1.53 5.94

  1. 6.82
  1. 4.92

32.8 m

127.7 m

14,677

12,082

-0.08

0.07

0.86 1.12

Share price performance over the past twelve months (Xetra)

7.00

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

O N D J

F

M A M J

J

A S

Shareholder structure as at

Number of shares

Shareholding

30/9/2022

in percent

EMA B.V.

9,486,402

44.12

Euro Serve Media GmbH

556,163

2.59

Treasury stock

1,242,128

5.78

Subtotal

11,284,693

52.49

Free float

10,215,307

47.51

Total

21,500,000

100.00

*(liquid funds - long-term debt) / number of shares outstanding

6

7

ad pepper Group - third quarter report

Interim Management Report

THE STRUCTURE OF THE AD PEPPER GROUP

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of one of Europe's leading international performance marketing groups. Founded in 1999, the ad pepper Group is one of the pioneers in the online marketing business. With eleven offices in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands, the ad pepper Group develops performance marketing solutions for its customers around the world.

The ad pepper Group operates in the highly dynamic digital commerce market, which is characterised by dynamic growth in both consumer and advertising expenditure. Channels such as social media, search, video and mobile - to name just a few - continue to expand their market share.

The ad pepper Group works for large corporations and major SMEs based in Europe and abroad. Our clients operate primarily in the "Trade & Consumer Goods", "Financial Services", "Telecommunications & Technology" and "Transport and Tourism" sectors. The ad pepper Group strives for long-term client relationships and has been working with some of its clients for more than a decade.

The ad pepper Group focuses on long-term value creation through organic growth in its existing businesses, while also evaluating inorganic growth opportunities through value-accretive acquisitions. The Group is divided into three reporting segments, which work in close cooperation with the holding company and operate independently in the marketplace: ad pepper (performance marketing company), ad agents (digital marketing agency) and Webgains (affiliate marketing network). The holding company assumes responsibility for the transfer of know-how between the segments, the strategic focus, as well as financing and liquidity as part of the overall governance and administration of the Group. The ad pepper Group's overall strategy is to support and strengthen each segment individually, as each business has its own distinctive culture, clients, product range and regional focus. All three business segments offer their clients performance-based solutions. This means that the advertiser only pays if there are measurable results (completion of specific actions).

The most common models in performance-based marketing are: CPM (cost-per- mile), CPC (cost-per-click), CPL (cost-per-lead) and CPA (cost-per-acquisition).

In addition, the ad pepper Group also offers a broad range of services, such as consulting and the development of strategies for the use of digital tech- nologies, the design, implementation and execution of digital marketing and communication solutions as well as consulting on digital media strategies and digital media technologies and tools. The ever-increasing importance of digital processes for businesses leads to an increase in the corresponding budgets, and the vast amounts of data thus generated require thorough analysis (preferably in real time). To be successful in the field of digital mar- keting, companies therefore need to develop competencies that go beyond an effective allocation of digital media spend across multiple channels and managing the respective campaigns. And they need help to achieve this. It is therefore not surprising that - in some areas of our business - the ad pepper Group is competing more and more with well-known strategy and IT consultancies that offer consulting services in the digital marketing space.

Digital performance

marketing

Lead generation

Digital marketing

Audience targeting

agency

Germany / Spain

Germany / Switzerland

Affiliate network

UK / Germany / France / Spain / Italy / Netherlands

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
