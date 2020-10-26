ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information



Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Report



Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 26 October 2020

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 19 October 2020 and 23 October 2020, a total of 19,050 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 19 October 2020 to 23 October 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR) 19.10.2020 3,300 4.0848 13,480.00 20.10.2020 4,250 4.1580 17,671.52 21.10.2020 3,700 4.0780 15,090.00 22.10.2020 4,750 3.9671 18,843.80 23.10.2020 3,050 4.0000 12,200.00 Total 19,050 4.0570 77,285.32

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 23 October 2020 amounts to 19,050.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com