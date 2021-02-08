Log in
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast

02/08/2021 | 08:34am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
08-Feb-2021 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 8 February 2021

ad pepper media, one of Europe's leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited results for the 2020 financial year: The Group managed for the first time to exceed the important EUR 100 million gross sales threshold with billings to customers of EUR 101,344k (2019: EUR 83,774k), thus achieving year-over-year growth of 21 percent. Group revenue climbed by 17.6 percent to EUR 25,615k (2019: EUR 21,787k). Driven by the strong growth, the Group achieved a 2020 EBITDA of EUR 6,559k (2019: EUR 3,512k) and thus an increase of 87 percent year-over-year. The ad pepper Group has therefore not only generated the best financial performance in Company history, but again significantly exceeded its own EBITDA forecast from mid-December of EUR 6,300k.

In the final quarter of 2020, the ad pepper Group achieved revenue growth of 28.2 percent and was thus able to show even more dynamic growth than in the first three quarters of the 2020 financial year. The main growth driver in the fourth quarter was once again the affiliate marketing network Webgains, which recorded an increase in revenue of 44.6 percent to EUR 4,240k (Q4 2019: EUR 2,932k). Revenue of the ad agents segment increased by 31.5 percent to EUR 2,206k (Q4 2019: EUR 1,678k), while the ad pepper segment generated EUR 1,202k (Q4 2019: EUR 1,356k). Together, this brought Group revenue to EUR 7,648k (Q4 2019: EUR 5,966k). Operating costs increased at a disproportionately low rate, and as a result, Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 2,246k in the final quarter, an increase of approximately 66 percent compared to the corresponding prior-year period (Q4 2019: EUR 1,355k). At segment level, Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 1,639k (Q4 2019: EUR 855k), ad agents EUR 737k (Q4 2019: EUR 317k) and ad pepper EUR 152k (Q4 2019: EUR 266k).

The annual report for financial year 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

  Q4
2020		 Q4
2019		 Q1-Q4
2020		 Q1-Q4
2019
Gross sales 33,185 24,116 101,344 83,774
% growth 37.6   21.0  
Revenue 7,648 5,966 25,615 21,787
% growth 28.2   17.6  
of which ad pepper 1,202 1,356 5,331 5,505
% growth -11.4   -3.2  
of which ad agents 2,206 1,678 7,064 5,949
% growth 31.5   18.7  
of which Webgains 4,240 2,932 13,220 10,333
% growth 44.6   27.9  
EBITDA 2,246 1,355 6,559 3,512
of which ad pepper 152 266 1,855 2,039
of which ad agents 737 317 1,493 811
of which Webgains 1,639 855 4,701 1,859
of which admin -282 -83 -1,490 -1,197
Liquid funds*     25,342 25,229
 

*including securities at fair value

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166738

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166738  08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166738&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
