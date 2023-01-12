Advanced search
    APM   NL0000238145

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N : Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite

01/12/2023 | 07:20am EST
New series of productivity tools on the Webgains platform

Nuremberg/Amsterdam, 12 January 2023 - The leading international affiliate network Webgains, an ad pepper Group company, has launched the AI and ML Power Suite - a trio of technologies for advertisers and publishers, comprising "Affiliate Discovery", "Smart Commissions" and "Product Discovery".

Affiliate Discovery uses machine learning (ML) to transform the publisher search process. Based on analysis of Webgains data and external sources, the tool recommends bespoke publishers that are best suited to the client's business. Smart Commissions improves the control and efficiency in the affiliate payment process by allowing advertisers to pay out different levels of commission based on specific products, thus enabling them to set multiple levels of commission per publisher group. Product Discovery is a multi-language search function that allows product searches across the entire Webgains network, thus enabling publishers in particular to monetise planned content and generate new content ideas.

Each of these productivity tools is designed to help our clients build and bolster effective affiliate partnerships that are essential for the success of their affiliate marketing strategies. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Power Suite tools do the legwork for our clients, thus taking them to new levels of productivity.

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

Disclaimer

ad pepper media International NV published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 12:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
