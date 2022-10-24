Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  AD Plastik d.d.
  News
  Summary
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
79.00 HRK   -1.25%
04:50aAd Plastik D D : Announcement of the Management Board meeting
PU
09/20Ad Plastik D D : Notification of the disposal of own shares
PU
09/15Ad Plastik D D : Changes in the Management Board
PU
AD PLASTIK d d : Announcement of the Management Board meeting

10/24/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, October 24, 2022

Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Management Board meeting of AD Plastik to be held on October 27, 2022. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2022 will be discussed at the meeting.

AD Plastik d.d.

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621

IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400

fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 772 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2022 -82,3 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2022 344 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 328 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 204
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart AD PLASTIK D.D.
Duration : Period :
AD Plastik d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PLASTIK D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 79,00 HRK
Average target price 82,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marinko Dosen Chairman-Management Board
Josip Divic Finance Director
Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edo Bacci Technical Director
Ivica Tolic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PLASTIK D.D.-52.27%43
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.32.26%10 670
GENTEX CORPORATION-30.24%5 716
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-30.71%5 584
ADIENT PLC-31.18%3 124
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-61.35%1 964