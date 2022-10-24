AD PLASTIK d d : Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Disclosure of other information

Solin, October 24, 2022

Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Management Board meeting of AD Plastik to be held on October 27, 2022. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2022 will be discussed at the meeting.

AD Plastik d.d.

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621

IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400

fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov