AD Plastik d.d. specializes in manufacturing and marketing plastic automotive equipment. The group provides interior modules (dashboards, doors and door panels, acoustic modules, carpets, headliners, etc.), external modules (primarily front blocks, bumpers and headlights) and fixing (protection and decorative moldings). At the end of 2021, AD Plastik d.d. has 8 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Croatia (1.1%), Slovenia (37.8%), Romania (15.2%), France (13.9%), Russia (6.5%), Italy (6.3%), Germany (4.6%), Serbia (4.5%), Spain (3.9%), Hungary (3.7%), and others (2.5%).