  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. AD Plastik d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
79.40 HRK   -0.75%
09/15AD PLASTIK D D : Changes in the Management Board
PU
09/15AD Plastik Appoints Zlatko Bogadi and Josip Divic as Members of the Management Board
CI
09/07AD PLASTIK D D : ZSE PrimePlus Investment Webcast, Septmeber 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AD PLASTIK d d : Notification of the disposal of own shares

09/20/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Announcement of regulated information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, September 20, 2022

Disposal of own shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, we hereby announce the disposal of 9,725 own shares (0.23 percent of the share capital) on September 19, 2022, as awards to the management for work in 2021. After this disposal, the total number of own shares of AD Plastik amounts to 40,628, representing

0.97 percent of the Company's share capital.

AD Plastik d.d.

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621

IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400 fully

subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen

Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 12:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
