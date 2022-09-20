AD PLASTIK d d : Notification of the disposal of own shares

Announcement of regulated information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, September 20, 2022

Disposal of own shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, we hereby announce the disposal of 9,725 own shares (0.23 percent of the share capital) on September 19, 2022, as awards to the management for work in 2021. After this disposal, the total number of own shares of AD Plastik amounts to 40,628, representing

0.97 percent of the Company's share capital.

