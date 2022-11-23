Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. AD Plastik d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
78.00 HRK   -0.26%
03:05aAd Plastik D D : Update of the 2022 Events Calendar
PU
10/27Ad Plastik D D : Interim report 9M 2022
PU
10/27AD Plastik d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

AD PLASTIK d d : Update of the 2022 Events Calendar

11/23/2022 | 03:05am EST
Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, November 23, 2022

Update of the 2022 Events Calendar

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 137 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby inform you about the participation in the investment conference "CEE Investment Opportunities", organized by the Ljubljana and Zagreb Stock Exchanges, to be held on November 30, 2022 in Ljubljana.

Updated 2022 Events Calendar

24 Feb 2022 - Unaudited Annual Report 2021

10 Mar 2022 - Supervisory Board meeting

22 Apr 2022 - Audited Annual Report 2021

27 Apr 2022 - Financial Statement for the first quarter of 2022

28 Apr 2022 - Presentation of the Annual Report 2021 and results for the first three months of 2022 to interested financial analysts and public representatives

24 May 2022 - Supervisory Board meeting

26 May 2022 - Participation in the investment conference of the Zagreb and Ljubljana Stock Exchanges Central and Eastern Europe Investment Opportunities

14 July 2022 - General Assembly

27 July 2022 - Financial Statement for the second quarter of 2022 and Semi-Annual Financial Statement for 2022

28 July 2022 - Dividend payment (if voted at the General Assembly)

7 Sept 2022 - Participation in the investment webcast ZSE Prime Plus 15 Sept 2022 - Supervisory Board meeting

27 Oct 2022 - Financial Statement for the third quarter of 2022 and Financial Statement for the nine months of 2022

30 Nov 2022 - Participation in the investment conference "CEE Investment Opportunities"

15 Dec 2022 - Supervisory Board meeting

AD Plastik d.d.

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621

IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400

fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 08:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
