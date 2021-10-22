Log in
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange - 10/21
175 HRK   0.00%
03:54aAD PLASTIK D D : Announcement of the Management Board meeting
PU
09/09AD PLASTIK D D : ZSE PrimePlus Investment Webcast, Septmeber 2021
PU
09/03AD PLASTIK D D : Disposal of own shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AD Plastik d d : Announcement of the Management Board meeting

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, October 22, 2021

Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Management Board meeting of AD Plastik to be held on October 27, 2021. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 will be discussed at the meeting.

Contact:

Katia Zelić

Investor Relations Manager

mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621

IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400

fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen

Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Ivan Čupić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 07:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 237 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 57,7 M 8,91 M 8,91 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 726 M 112 M 112 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 726
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart AD PLASTIK D.D.
Duration : Period :
AD Plastik d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PLASTIK D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 175,00 HRK
Average target price 205,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marinko Dosen Chairman-Management Board
Josip Divic Finance Director
Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edo Bacci Technical Director
Jurica Vukovic Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AD PLASTIK D.D.9.38%112
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.04%9 786
GENTEX CORPORATION8.64%8 705
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.22.98%7 983
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)42.52%5 332
ADIENT PLC27.01%4 177