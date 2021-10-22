AD Plastik d d : Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, October 22, 2021

Announcement of the Management Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Management Board meeting of AD Plastik to be held on October 27, 2021. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 will be discussed at the meeting.

Contact:

Katia Zelić

Investor Relations Manager

mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr

