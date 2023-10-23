Disclosure of other information
Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006
LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751
Home Member State: Croatia
Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Solin, October 23, 2023
Announcement of the Management Board meeting
Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Management Board meeting of AD Plastik to be held on October 27, 2023. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2023 will be discussed at the meeting.
Ad Plastik d.d.
The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621
IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to EUR 55.738.058,27
fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of EUR 13,27 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen
Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov
