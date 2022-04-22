AD Plastik d d : Code of Corporate Governance Questionnaire 2021 04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CHAPTER PROVISION ARTICLE QUESTION ANSWER (Each question is answered by chosing the answer from the drop-down menu) EXPLANATION (fulfill only for questions that were answered with "NO" or "PARTIALLY") 1 Cooperation 1 The articles of association and/or other internal acts clearly define the powers of the supervisory board and management board. YES 1 Cooperation 1 The articles of associationand/or other internal acts are available free of charge on the website of the company. YES 1 Cooperation 2 The supervisory board has adopted a decision in which it stated categories of decisions and legal transactions that require prior approval by the supervisory board and those decisions about which management board must consult with the supervisory board before making a decision, and a summary thereof is available free of charge on the website of the company. YES 1 Cooperation 2 The articles of association and/or internal company acts provide for prior consent of the supervisory board for making important decisions that affect the strategy of the company, expenses, risk exposure and reputation. YES 1 Cooperation 3 The articles of association and/or internal company acts stipulate that the supervisory board and its committees have timely access to documents, premises and employees when necessary for the performance of their duties. YES 1 Cooperation 4 The articles of association and/or other internal company acts stipulate that the management board must report to the supervisory board at regular intervals on the operating results of the company, financial situation, substantial financial and non-financial risks and results of interaction with shareholders and other stakeholders. YES 1 Cooperation 5 Statutes and/or internal company documents stipulate that the president of the management board shall immediately notify the supervisory board if there is or is likely for an event to arise that has the potential to significantly affect the results, financial position or reputation of the company. YES 1 Rules of conduct 6 The supervisory board approved the code of conduct (or other internal act), which establishes rules of conduct to be followed by members of the management and supervisory board members, employees and others acting on behalf of the company, which also contains rules and measures to be taken in case of its violations. YES 1 Rules of conduct 6 Code of Conduct (or other internal act) is available free of charge on the website of the company. YES 2 Conflict of interest 7 For members of the management board and the supervisory board the prohibition of participation in decision-making in relation to which there are conflicts of interest is stipulated. YES 2 Conflict of interest 7 The supervisory board has given prior consent to the policy for managing conflicts of interest. YES 2 Conflict of interest 7 The policy for managing conflicts of interest is available free of charge on the website of the company. YES 2 Conflict of interest 8 Members of the supervisory board are obliged to inform the entire supervisory board that they are in an actual or potential conflict of interest. YES 2 Conflict of interest 8 Management board members have a duty to inform the president of the supervisory board and other members of the management board of an actual or potential conflict of interest. YES 2 Conflict of interest 8 The supervisory board keeps records of all notices pertaining to conflict of interest. YES 2 Conflict of interest 9 Member of the management board or the supervisory board has an obligation to inform the President and/or Vice-President of that board if it considers that another member of management or supervisory board is in an actual or potential conflict of interest. YES 2 Competition ban 10 Members of the supervisory board and management do not perform activities that compete with the business of the company, are not members of the management or supervisory boards of the companies that carry out such activities nor hold more than 5% stake in such companies. YES 2 Competition ban 10 Members of the management board and the supervisory board who hold shares in the companies with which the company is in the competition, informed the secretary of the company of all the shares in such companies and the details of these shares are available free of charge on the website of the company. NO Provided by the internal acts of the Company. In 2021, there were no such cases. 2 Related party transactions 11 No transactions between members of the management or supervisory board and the company (or a person affiliated with any party) can not be concluded without the prior consent of the supervisory board. PARTIALLY The Company is guided by the requirements of the Companies Act and other relevant acts and regulations. 2 Related party transactions 11 The fair value of each material transaction must be confirmed by an independent expert prior to any such transaction, and his or her report has to be available free of charge on the website of the company. NO There were no such cases. 2 Related party transactions 12 The company has adopted procedures for the approval and disclosure of transactions between members of the management or supervisory board and the company (or a person affiliated with any party). PARTIALLY The Company has appointed a Commission for the Verification of Related Party Transactions, the task of which is to carry out the procedure for the verification of related party transactions. 2 Related party transactions 12 The audit committee annually assesses the effectiveness of these procedures. NO Explanation as in the previous point. 3 The role of the supervisory board 13 The supervisory board is responsible for appointing and dismissing members of the management board and making recommendations for candidates for members of the supervisory board to the general meeting. YES 3 The role of the supervisory board 13 The supervisory board has approved formal and transparent procedure for the appointment to both management and supervisory boards. YES 3 The role of the supervisory board 14 The supervisory board has set as a target percentage of female members of the supervisory board and the management board, which must be achieved in the next five years and adopted a plan for the implementation of this goal. Percentage on target and plan were published in the annual report. YES 3 The role of the supervisory board 14 A report explaining progress on the plan has been published in the annual report. YES 3 The role of the nomination committee 15 The nomination committee has all the tasks listed in Article 15 of the Code. YES 3 Election of supervisory board members by the general meeting 16 When nominating candidates for the supervisory bord to the general meeting for election the company provides information within the general meetin materials on the items requested by Article 16. of the Code. PARTIALLY The Company is guided by the requirements of the Companies Act and internal acts. 3 Election of supervisory board members by the general meeting 16 Informations provided by Article 16 of the Code are freely available on the company`s website. PARTIALLY Explanation as in the previous point. 3 Election of supervisory board members by the general meeting 17 Materials for the general meeting contain all the information listed in Article 17 of the Code. NO The Company plans future materials for the General Assembly to contain most of the information listed in Article 17 of the Code. 3 Election of supervisory board members by the general meeting 18 The information referred to in Article 17 of the Code is available free of charge on the website of the company also in cases where workers' representative or another member of the supervisory board which is not elected by the shareholders at the general meeting is apointed. NO In 2021, there were no such appointments of Supervisory Board members, while the members appointed in 2020 did not previously perform the duty of a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company, so it was not possible to publish the information referred to in Article 17 of the Code. 4 Responsibilities of the supervisory board 19 The terms od reference of the supervisory bord include all the responibilities set in Article 19. of the Code. YES 4 Composition 20 The supervisory board has developed a supervisory board profile which specifes the minimum number of members and combination od skills, knowledge and education, as well as professionaln and practical experience that required in the supervisory board. YES 4 Composition 21 The supervisory board includes members of different gender, age, profile and experience to ensure a diversity perspective when making decisions. YES 4 Composition 22 Majority of the members of the supervisory board are independent in accordance with the definition set out in Appendix A of the Code. NO Two members of the Supervisory Board are appointed by the largest shareholder in accordance with the Company Charter, one member is a representative of the employees appointed by the Workers' Council, two members are independent, and all members have the necessary competencies and experience. 4 Composition 22 The President or deputy president of the supervisory board are independent. YES 4 President 23 The president of the supervisory bord is responible for the activities listed in Article 23. of the Code. YES 4 Board committees 24 Supervisory board established the nomination committee. YES 4 Board committees 24 Supervisory board established the renumeration committee. YES 4 Board committees 24 Supervisory board established the audit committee. YES 4 Board committees 24 The supervisory board stipulated the manadate and activities of each committee. YES 4 Board committees 26 Each committee of the supervisory board consists of members who have the necessary skills, knowledge and education, as well as professional and practical experience to carry out the committee responsibilities effectively. YES 4 Board committees 27 Each committee of the supervisory board has at least three members. YES 4 Board committees 27 Majority of the members of each committee of the supervisory board are independent (as defined in Appendix A of the Code). NO All members of the Audit Committee are also members of the Supervisory Board, so in accordance with Article 65, paragraph 7 of the Audit Act, the Audit Committee is exempted from the requirement of independence. One of the three members of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointment Committee is independent as defined in Annex A of the Code, while all members of these Committees have the necessary competencies and experience. 4 Board committees 27 Board members are prohibited to be members of the committee of the supervisory board. YES 4 Board committees 28 The terms of reference of each committee is made freely available on the company's website YES 4 Board committees 28 The Company's annual report includes a report on the work of each committee of the supervisory board as well as information on the number of meetings held and the members of the committee. YES 4 Time commitment 29 The minimun expected time commitmnet of each supervisory board member is specified on their appointment. YES 4 Time commitment 29 The annual report includes record of attendance at the meetings for each member of the supervisory board and its committees. YES 4 Time commitment 30 The articles of association and/or internal company acts stipulate the obligation of the supervisory board member to inform the secretary of the company about their membership in the supervisory board or the management board of other companies. YES 4 Frequency and format of meetings 31 The supervisory board meets at least every three months. YES 4 Frequency and format of meetings 31 The supervisory board has adopted a workplan that includes time and agenda of future meetings. YES 4 Frequency and format of meetings 31 Committees of the supervisory board shall meet as often as necessary for the effective discharge of their duties, and regularly report to the supervisory board on its activities. YES 4 Frequency and format of meetings 32 The supervisory board can meet without the participation of the management board where it considers it appropriate. YES 4 Frequency and format of meetings 32 Non-Board committee memebers can participate in committee meeting only at the invitation of the committee. YES 4 Support 33 The company has designated an individual to carry out the duties of a company secretary. YES 4 Support 33 According to the company's internal acts, the person carrying out the duties of a company secretary is responsible for ensuring that supervisory board procedures are complied with, advising the supervisory board on governance matters, supporting the president of the supervisory board and helping the supervisory board and committees to function efficiently. YES 4 Quality and timeliness of information 34 The board terms of reference and/or internal acts require the materials for supervisory board meetings to be provided to all its members at least one week before the meeting. YES 4 Quality and timeliness of information 34 The bord committee terms of reference and/or internal acts require the materials for board committee meetings to be provided to all its members at least one week before the meeting. YES 4 Quality and timeliness of information 35 The articles of association and/or internal company acts anticipate that the minutes of the meeting of the supervisory board must be available to all members of the supervisory board. YES 4 Quality and timeliness of information 35 Supervisory Board meeting minutes provide data on voting results including details of how individual members voted. YES 4 Quality and timeliness of information 36 The supervisory board has the right to receive information and advice from people outside the company at the expense of the company if it considers it necessary to successfully carry out its duties, provided that the procedure for it is specified in the internal documents of the company issued by the management board with the consent of the supervisory board. YES 4 Training and development 37 All members of the supervisory board at the time of appointment received introduction training for their role. YES 4 Training and development 37 All supervisory bord members receive ongoing training and education to improve their sills and knowledge. YES 4 Training and development 38 The supervisory board members receive regular updates and briefings from the management board and experts on matters relevant to the company and to their duties. YES 4 Supervisory board evaluation 39 The supervisory board evaluated its effectiveness in the past 12 months. YES 4 Supervisory board evaluation 39 The supervisory board assessed the individual results of its members in the last 12 months. YES 4 Supervisory board evaluation 39 The evaluation of the supervisory board was led by the president or deputy president. YES 4 Supervisory board evaluation 40 The evaluation of the supervisory board included an assessment of all the matters specified in Article 40 of the Code YES 4 Supervisory board evaluation 41 The annual report includes the assessment report of the supervisory board and its committees in which they assessed all the circumstances set out in Article 41 of the Code. YES 5 Responsibilities of the management bord 42 The duties of management board include all the activities listed in Article 42 of the Code. YES 5 Responsibilities of the management bord 43 The supervisory board has approved internal rules of procedure adopted by the management board that define the matters specified in Article 43. of the Code. YES 5 Responsibilities of the management bord 44 In the case of groups, the management board of the parent company is obliged to ensure effective oversight over the activities of other companies in the group. YES 5 Responsibilities of the management bord 44 The articles of association and/or internal company acts contain rules governing responsibilities and reporting procedures at the level of the parent company and subsidiaries. YES 5 Composition 45 The supervisory board ensures that management maintains a profile of the management board which determines the minimum number of members and a combination of members who possess the skills, knowledge and education, as well as professional and practical experience that are required for management board. YES 5 The president 46 The president of the management board is formally responsible for the activities listed in Article 46. of the Code. YES 5 Limits on other appointments 47 Internal company documents provide that the members of the management board must obtain the prior consent of the supervisory board before accepting appointment to the management board or supervisory board which is not part of the same group. YES 5 Limits on other appointments 47 Internal documents of the company provide that board members are prohibited from holding more than two positions in the management or supervisory board of other such companies. YES 5 Board evaluation 48 The supervisory board in the last 12 months, evaluated the effectiveness of arrangements for cooperation between the supervisory board and the management board, as well as the adequacy of support and information received from the management board. YES 5 Board evaluation 48 Results of the evaluation of arrangements for cooperation between the supervisory board and management are included in the annual report. YES 5 Board evaluation 49 The management board has evaluated its own effectiveness and that of its individual members in the last 12 months. YES 5 Board evaluation 49 The management board has reported the conclusions of the evaluations of its members to the supervisory board. YES 6 Role of remuneration committee 50 The duties of the remuneration board include all the activities listed in Article 50 of the Code. YES 6 Remuneration of management board members 51 The supervisory board determines the annual remuneration of of each member of the management board, based on recommendations of the remuneration committee and in accordance with the approved remuneration policy. YES 6 Remuneration of management board members 52 The level of receipts of members of the management board takes into account the agreed strategy, risk appetite, the economic environment in which the company operates as well as wages and conditions of workers within companies. YES 6 Remuneration of management board members 53 Remuneration policy provides that a management board member may not dispose of the shares assigned to it as part of the remuneration at least two years from the date on which the shares were assigned to him or her. YES 6 Remuneration of management board members 53 Remuneration policy provides that a management board member may not make use of stock options assigned to him or her as part of the remuneration for at least two years from the date on which stock options were assigned to him or her. NO The Remuneration policy does not provide for stock options as part of the remuneration of the Management Board members. 6 Remuneration of management board members 53 Remuneration policy includes provisions that closely define the circumstances in which a portion of the remuneration of management board member was put on hold or to was asked to be returned. NO The Remuneration policy of the Management Board members does not contain such provisions. 6 Remuneration of supervisory board members 54 Remuneration level for the president of the supervisory board and of other members of the supervisory board reflects the time commitment and responsibilities, including the time commitment and responsibilities in the committees of the supervisory board. YES 6 Remuneration of supervisory board members 55 Remuneration policy and/or internal company documents prohibit the inclusion of variable elements or other elements related to performance in the remuneration of the supervisory board. YES 6 Reporting on remuneration 56 Remuneration policy of the company was approved by shareholders at a general meeting. YES 6 Reporting on remuneration 56 The company has made freely available on its website its remuneration policy, as approved by the shareholders. YES 6 Reporting on remuneration 57 Annual report on remuneration includes data on remuneration of each individual member of the supervisory board as well as other information contained in Article 57 of the Code. YES 7 Roles of the supervisory and management boards 58 Management board, with the prior approval of the supervisory board, adopted a policy that determines the nature and extent of risk that company needs and that is willing to take in order to achieve all the long-term strategic objectives ( "risk appetite"). NO The Management Board operates in accordance with the Strategy and business plans of the Company approved by the Supervisory Board, and regularly monitors and analyzes risks and makes the necessary decisions.

