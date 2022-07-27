AD Plastik d d : Interim Report H1 2022

AD Plastik Group's business results for the first six months were largely marked by the geopolitical situation, but also by the challenges that are a consequence of the pandemic and that most companies in the automotive industry have been facing. The still-present lack of semiconductors in the market, the halt in supply chains as well as the rise in the prices of raw materials and energy sources have been affecting business in almost all markets. However, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis had an additional negative impact on the results of Russian companies, whose revenue in the first six months was almost by 60 percent lower due to the almost complete car production halt in that market during the last three months. Part of the Western car manufacturers left the Russian market, among them the Renault Group, which sold its shares in AvtoVAZ, our largest customer in that mar- ket, and Renault Russia. All Western car manufacturers and most of the Russian ones have stopped production, and therefore the suppliers operating in the Russian market were forced to do so. Announcements about the launch of part of the production in the second half of the year were made

but, considering the series of uncertainties brought by the current situation, great caution is needed in planning. At the same time, the crisis with the lack of semiconductors has not yet been fully resolved in Eu- rope, so the production capacities of certain car manufacturers in that market are still at lower levels than usual ones. However, the increasing intensity of development activities of car manufacturers is evident, which is also supported by new deals worth EUR 173.7 million sealed for this mar- ket in the reporting period. In the first six months, operating revenue of HRK 433.09 million was generated, net financial debt was reduced, and the financial position of the Group is stable. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, an assessment of the asset recoverability of Russian companies was made as well as the value adjustment in the amount of HRK 75 million, which had a negative impact on the net operating results. We have fully intensified and directed our commercial activities towards the European market, and we have also been working on development activities