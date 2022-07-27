AD Plastik d d : Interim Report H1 2022

BY MANAGEMENT OF AD PLASTIK GROUP AND THE COMPANY AD PLASTIK D.D. SOLIN FOR THE FIRST
The financial statements of all companies within the AD Plastik Group have been prepared on the going concern basis.
The most recent annual financial statement is available on the Zagreb Stock Exchange website at the following link:
The same accounting policies have been applied in preparing the financial state- ments for the quarterly reporting period as in the most recent annual financial state- ments.
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022
CONTENTS
Management Report of AD Plastik Group
and the company AD Plastik d.d. Solin
for the period 1 Jan 2022 - 30 June 2022
Operating revenue, EBITDA and Net profit
Comment by Marinko Došen,
President of the Management Board
Financial results
for the first six months of 2022
Operating revenue per sales markets
AD Plastik Group with consolidation of the
corresponding ownership part
in affiliated company
Share
Alternative performance measures
Financial statement of AD Plastik Group
Balance sheet
Statement of profit and loss
Statement of cash flows (indirect method)
Statement of changes in equity
Notes to financial statements - QFS
Financial statement of the company AD Plastik
Balance sheet
Statement of profit and loss
Statement of cash flows (indirect method)
Statement of changes in equity
Notes to financial statements - QFS
Management's statement of responsibility
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022
Operating revenue,
EBITDA and Net profit
AD PLASTIK GROUP
AD PLASTIK D.D.
HRK
433.09 -30.4%
million
HRK
18.58 -77.5 %
million
(normalized
EBITDA)
HRK
-59.40
million
OPERATING
REVENUE
compared to the first six months of 2021
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)
compared to the first six months of 2021
NET LOSS
HRK
-23.1 % 317.23
million
HRK
-65.0 % 18.07
million
HRK
-81.20
million
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022
Comment by
Marinko Došen,
President of the
Management Board
AD Plastik Group's business results for the first six months were largely marked by the geopolitical situation, but also by the challenges that are a consequence of the pandemic and that most companies in the automotive industry have been facing. The still-present lack of semiconductors in the market, the halt in supply chains as well as the rise in the prices of raw materials and energy sources have been affecting business in almost all markets. However, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis had an additional negative impact on the results of Russian companies, whose revenue in the first six months was almost by 60 percent lower due to the almost complete car production halt in that market during the last three months.
Part of the Western car manufacturers left the Russian market, among them the Renault Group, which sold its shares in AvtoVAZ, our largest customer in that mar- ket, and Renault Russia. All Western car manufacturers and most of the Russian ones have stopped production, and therefore the suppliers operating in the Russian market were forced to do so. Announcements about the launch of part of the production in the second half of the year were made
but, considering the series of uncertainties brought by the current situation, great caution is needed in planning.
At the same time, the crisis with the lack of semiconductors has not yet been fully resolved in Eu- rope, so the production capacities of certain car manufacturers in that market are still at lower levels than usual ones. However, the increasing intensity of development activities of car manufacturers is evident, which is also supported by new deals worth EUR
173.7 million sealed for this mar- ket in the reporting period.
In the first six months, operating revenue of HRK 433.09 million was generated, net financial debt was reduced, and the financial position of the Group is stable. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, an assessment of the asset recoverability of Russian companies was made as well as the value adjustment in the amount of HRK 75 million, which had a negative impact on the net operating results.
We have fully intensified and directed our commercial activities towards the European market, and we have also been working on development activities
within the company in order to offer our customers better and higher-quality solutions in the future and thereby expand our portfolio of products and services, as well as customers.
We are still primarily focused on preserving the financial stability of the company and minimizing negative impacts, but at the same time, we have been working on the development of new projects and the realization of existing ones, taking into account cost efficiency.
AD Plastik Group is a company that has knowledge and quality and has demonstrated its strength several times during its history. I am sure that we will come out of this crisis even stronger. This rather difficult period will certainly last for some time, but I believe that after it we will all be much more experienced and ready to face some new, more demanding and positive challenges.
Marinko Došen
President of the
Management Board
Financial results for the first six months of 2022
INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022
AD Plastik Group is comprised of the following companies during the reporting period:
AD Plastik d.d., Croatia
AO AD Plastik Togliatti, Russia
ZAO AD Plastik Kaluga, Russia
AD Plastik Tisza Kft., Hungary
ADP d.o.o., Serbia
AD Plastik d.o.o., Slovenia (hereinafter: AD Plastik Group)
Significant impact of the Rus- sian-Ukrainian crisis on AD Plas- tik Group's business results is evident in the financial results for the first six months of 2022. The operating revenue of the Group for the first six months amounted to HRK 433.09 million and compared to the same period last year, it was lower by 30.4 percent. In the parent company, it was lower by 23.1 percent, amounting to HRK 317.23 million.
The Russian-Ukrainian crisis is not abating, and it is still difficult to accurately assess its impact on the Russian car market. Despite the ongoing uncertainties in that market, an assessment of the investment recoverability was made in the parent company, in terms of receivables and investments in share capital, i.e. the recoverability of assets of Russian companies in the Group's consolidated report and value adjustment was made in the amount of HRK 75 million, which was reflected in the net results. Value adjustments in this regard have not been included in the presented EBITDA of the Group, so the normalized EBITDA amounted to HRK 18.58 million, representing a drop of 77.5 per- cent, while the parent company's
EBITDA was lower by 65 percent, amounting to HRK 18.07 million. With included value adjustments, a net loss of HRK 59.4 million was realized at the Group level, while the loss in the parent company amounted to HRK 81.2 million.
The global automotive industry is still facing challenges that are largely a consequence of the pandemic, such as disruptions in supply chains, lack of semi- conductors, and rising prices of raw materials and energy sourc- es, which significantly affect busi- ness. At the same time, the exposure of many manufacturers and suppliers within the industry was further increased by the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. One of them is AD Plastik Group, which has been generating on average 25 percent of its revenue in the Russian market.
In the second quarter of 2022, car production in Russia was almost completely stopped, which directly affected the results of Russian subsidiaries and the Group. The negative results were partly mitigated by positive exchange rate differences, caused by the significant strengthening of the ruble during the second quarter. During
