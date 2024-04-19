Disclosure of inside information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, April 19, 2024

Re-appointment to the Supervisory Board

AD Plastik hereby informs that on April 19, 2024, the Workers' Council notified of the re-appointment of Andjelka Čulo from Split as an employee representative in the Supervisory Board for a four-year term starting on May 15, 2024.

