Disclosure of inside information
Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006
LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751
Home Member State: Croatia
Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Solin, April 19, 2024
Re-appointment to the Supervisory Board
AD Plastik hereby informs that on April 19, 2024, the Workers' Council notified of the re-appointment of Andjelka Čulo from Split as an employee representative in the Supervisory Board for a four-year term starting on May 15, 2024.
AD Plastik d.d.
The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090 • VAT identification number: HR48351740621
IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb • The registered capital of the company corresponds to EUR 54,594,592.00
fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of EUR 13.00 • President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen
Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Zlatko Bogadi, Josip Divić • President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov
