Disclosure of inside information
Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006
LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751
Home Member State: Croatia
Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Solin, July 12, 2024
Re-appointment to the Supervisory Board
AD Plastik (hereinafter: the Company) hereby informs that the decision was received from AO Holding Avtokomponenty, which, according to the Company's Charter, has the right to appoint two members of the Supervisory Board, on the re-appointment of Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov and Alina Viktorovna Koretskaya as members of the Company's Supervisory Board, for a four-year term starting on July 21, 2024.
