Disclosure of inside information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, July 12, 2024

Re-appointment to the Supervisory Board

AD Plastik (hereinafter: the Company) hereby informs that the decision was received from AO Holding Avtokomponenty, which, according to the Company's Charter, has the right to appoint two members of the Supervisory Board, on the re-appointment of Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov and Alina Viktorovna Koretskaya as members of the Company's Supervisory Board, for a four-year term starting on July 21, 2024.

