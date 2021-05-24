AD Plastik d d : Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting

Disclosure of other information
Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006
LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751
Home Member State: Croatia
Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Solin, May 24, 2021
Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting
Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Supervisory Board meeting to be held on May 27, 2021. At the meeting decisions will be made on the acceptance of the audited consolidated and non-consolidated annual financial statements for 2020, draft decision on dividend payment will be considered, as well as other draft decisions that will be submitted to the General Assembly for adoption.
Contact:
Katia Zelić
Investor Relations Manager
mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr
