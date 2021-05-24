AD Plastik d d : Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting

Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, May 24, 2021

Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Supervisory Board meeting to be held on May 27, 2021. At the meeting decisions will be made on the acceptance of the audited consolidated and non-consolidated annual financial statements for 2020, draft decision on dividend payment will be considered, as well as other draft decisions that will be submitted to the General Assembly for adoption.

Contact:

Katia Zelić

Investor Relations Manager

mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090

VAT identification number: HR48351740621 • IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb

The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400 fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100

President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen • Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Višnja Bijelić, Ivan Čupić

President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov