  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. AD Plastik d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange - 05/21
192 HRK   +0.52%
06:15aAD PLASTIK D D  : Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting
PU
05/18AD PLASTIK D D  : Update of the 2021 Events Calendar
PU
05/10AD PLASTIK D D  : New deals worth EUR 9.8 million
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AD Plastik d d : Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting

05/24/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Disclosure of other information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, May 24, 2021

Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Supervisory Board meeting to be held on May 27, 2021. At the meeting decisions will be made on the acceptance of the audited consolidated and non-consolidated annual financial statements for 2020, draft decision on dividend payment will be considered, as well as other draft decisions that will be submitted to the General Assembly for adoption.

Contact:

Katia Zelić

Investor Relations Manager

mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090

VAT identification number: HR48351740621 • IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb

The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400 fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK 100

President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen • Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Višnja Bijelić, Ivan Čupić

President of the Supervisory Board: Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 361 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 69,0 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2021 312 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 794 M 129 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 824
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marinko Dosen Chairman-Management Board
Josip Divic Finance Director
Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edo Bacci Technical Director
Jurica Vukovic Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AD PLASTIK D.D.20.00%129
GENTEX CORPORATION2.30%8 384
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-4.88%8 186
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.-18.35%5 375
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)24.32%4 807
ADIENT PLC39.52%4 570